Adam Zimmer Death: His Eye Was Hurt When Police Found Him Dead

Adam Zimmer Death: On November 1, the body of Adam Zimmer, a former NFL assistant coach who was also the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, was recovered in a terrible accident. His passing has left his loved ones and fans heartbroken.

Who Was Adam Zimmer?

Adam Zimmer was an American professional football coach in the National Football League from January 13, 1984, to October 31, 2022. (NFL).

He served as the Cincinnati Bengals’ assistant defensive backs coach and offensive analyst, the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints’ assistant linebackers coach, and the Minnesota Vikings’ linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator. Mike Zimmer, a former Vikings head coach, was Zimmer’s father.

On January 13, 1984, Zimmer was born in Ogden, Utah; he grew up in Colleyville, Texas, where he attended Heritage High School while his father, Mike Zimmer, was the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator.

His grandfather, Bill Zimmer, spent 35 years as a football coach at Lockport Township High School. By the age of 10, Zimmer was certain that he wanted to become a football coach, just like his father and grandpa.

From 2002 to 2005, Zimmer wore number 28 while participating for the Trinity University Tigers football team as a safety.

In 2006, Zimmer was hired by the New Orleans Saints as an assistant linebackers coach. The Saints went on to win the NFC South Division Title and advance to the NFC Championship Game that season. The Saints won the Super Bowl XLIV in 2009, Zimmer’s final campaign in New Orleans.

Linebackers Tamba Hali and Derrick Johnson were selected for the Pro Bowl in 2011. Linebacker Jovan Belcher killed his girlfriend in 2012, then drove to the Chiefs’ facility and committed suicide in front of head coach Romeo Crennel.

Zimmer joined the team as an assistant linebackers coach in 2010. In his first season, he helped the Chiefs allow 46.2 fewer rushing yards per game than the previous year. After recently losing his mother to natural causes in 2009, Zimmer was particularly touched by this. Zimmer was fired by Kansas City when Crennel was fired following the 2012 season.

Adam Zimmer Death

The death of the offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals was discovered at his residence in Mendota Heights, Minnesota after a welfare check had been performed on him.

Corri Zimmer White, his distraught sister, rushed to Instagram at the time to confirm the tragic news and write a tribute to her brother.

Underneath was text there that said, “I can’t believe I’m writing this. Yesterday, I said goodbye to my older brother. The most charitable, selfless, and devoted to his family of any sports fanatic that has lived.

"I've experienced pain like this before, but it's been a while and I didn't realize I was capable of experiencing it again until now. My entire being is shattered, and the pain is excruciating.

She went on to say, “Especially after my mother passed away, we grew very close, and my brother was one of my best friends at that time.” He never let me down and was always the first person to come up and give his time at the events hosted by my organization… I never even had to ask.”

Adam Zimmer Cause Of Death

A new court filing has revealed that when Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer’s body was discovered last week, he seemed to ‘had bruising or blood pooling around his eye.’

After receiving a request for a welfare check at 1:15 p.m. on October 31, the body of the 38-year-old man was discovered by the police at his residence in Mendota Heights, Minnesota.

According to an application for a search request that was submitted to the Dakota County District Court by the Star Tribune, the authorities went to Zimmer’s house after receiving information that he had ‘passed out from drinking.’

According to the document filed in court, Zimmer was discovered by police sitting on a couch with what appeared to be an injury to his eye. According to the lawsuit, Zimmer “looked to have bruising or blood gathering around his eye.”

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified the cause of death, but police stated last week that “there was nothing strange and there didn’t appear to be any indication of foul play.” The cause of death has not yet been determined.

