Aerosmith Steven Tyler Accused Of Sexual Assault Of Minor In A New Lawsuit: 30 December (UPI) In a brand-new lawsuit, Aerosmith’s vocalist Steven Tyler is charged with sexually assaulting a kid.
The lady, Julia Misley, claimed in a complaint brought under the California Child Victims Act that Tyler had molested her while she was a teenager in the 1970s.
As the three-year grace period lifting the statute of limitations for those who were sexually molested as children were about to expire, the complaint was submitted this week in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles and made public online by her attorneys.
Misley, now 65 years old, revealed in a statement that the change in California legislation gave her a new window of opportunity to file a lawsuit. The rock star is referred to in court filings as “Defendant Doe 1” despite not being named in the actual action.
Misley added, “I feel it is time for me to take this stand and bring this action, to speak up and stand in solidarity with the other survivors because I know that I am not the only one who suffered abuse in the music industry.
Steven Tyler sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl and carried on an illicit affair with her, which ended with him insisting she abort their child, this according to a new lawsuit. https://t.co/8KRP6XTLsC
— TMZ (@TMZ) December 30, 2022
“I hope that this action will enable us to make the music industry safer, expose the predators there, and expose those forces within the industry that have both enabled and created a culture of permissiveness and self-protection of themselves and the celebrity offenders among them,” said the activist.
Tyler described in his biography “Does the Noise in My Head Bother You” how he “nearly kidnapped a teen bride” when discussing sexual encounters with her. Misley said in her complaint that Tyler “retraumatized” her. Julia Holcomb, Misley’s mother, is acknowledged throughout the novel.
She is mentioned in a 1976 Rolling Stone piece on Aerosmith. Tyler purportedly met Misley in 1973, when she was only 16, and he was 25.
When Misley was granted backstage access to one of Tyler’s shows in Portland, Oregon, her attorneys claimed in court records that he “showed unusual interest” in her.
The lawsuit claims that Tyler asked her to stay in his hotel room after Misley revealed her age. She allegedly responded that she was having problems at home when the rock singer questioned why she had been out all night by herself.
Tyler, according to Misley’s allegations in the court documents, “performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct” on her that evening before inviting her to Aerosmith’s upcoming show in Seattle and offering to buy her a separate plane ticket because she was a minor and could not cross state lines with him.
The young man returned to Portland after using the plane ticket to see Aerosmith in concert and spending the night with Tyler in his hotel room.
The lawsuit claims that after the Seattle performance, “[Tyler] continued to pursue [Misley] by routinely calling her at home and using various enticements to get her to come to see him again, including, but not limited to, telling her that he created a song for her that he recorded with his band.”
According to the lawsuit, Misley was “powerless to resist” Tyler’s influence, notoriety, and financial security as he “continued to sexually attack” her while she was on tour with Aerosmith.
Around 1974, Tyler allegedly made steps to establish himself as Misley’s legal guardian so she could travel more conveniently with him. He even supposedly met with her mother and persuaded her to grant him guardianship.
According to the lawsuit, Misley fell pregnant after having intercourse with Tyler, “resulting in him being simultaneously the father of Plaintiff’s unborn child and her legal guardian.”
She underwent an abortion under duress.
The lawsuit states that “Agents of [Tyler] were there and participated with the arranging for the abortion.”
Misley allegedly “made a conscious decision to leave” and “escape” from Tyler after the alleged abortion was carried out.
Aerosmith postponed their final two performances in Las Vegas earlier this month due to Tyler’s health.
Aerosmith postponed their June and July concert dates after announcing in May that the 74-year-old rock star was entering rehab.
