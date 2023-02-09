After 1 Dead And 2 Others Shot In Spokane On Wednesday Night, Police Are Looking For A Vehicle

SPOKANE – A suspect vehicle that may be connected to the gunshots that occurred Wednesday night in Spokane and left one person dead and two others injured is being sought by police.
The 1700 block of East 7th Avenue reported multiple gunfire calls to Spokane Police at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. When the police arrived, they discovered two injured victims and one deceased victim.
Before the surviving victims were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, officers administered first assistance. Major Crimes Unit of the Spokane Police Department responded, and the SPD reports that as of late Wednesday night, the circumstances surrounding the gunshot remained unknown because the investigation is still in its early stages.
Police are requesting help from the public in locating a car that may have been involved in the incident. Police are searching for a 2004 Honda Odyssey in light blue with the Washington license plate ASH3415.
Call 911 if you see the car or believe you know where it might be. Police advise against approaching the car or attempting to speak with the passengers because they might be armed and dangerous.
Call crime check at 509-456-2233 if you have any information regarding this event.
