After 22 years in a coma due to injuries sustained in a Palestinian suicide bombing at a pizza restaurant in Jerusalem, a US-born Israeli woman has passed away.
Chana Nachenberg, 31, was a victim of the Sbarro pizza attack that claimed the lives of 15 other people, including seven children and a pregnant mother.
She is the third citizen of the US to pass away as a result of the August 2001 attack.
A lady who was convicted of murder for her involvement in the attack by Israel is wanted by the US and is being sought by Jordan.
Ahlam Tamimi, a Jordanian citizen who was born in the occupied West Bank, was given 16 life sentences by an Israeli court in 2003. She was freed in 2011 as part of a deal to rescue an Israeli soldier who had been held hostage by Palestinian militants from Hamas in Gaza for more than five years.
Tamimi assisted Izz al-Din Shuheil al-Masri, the bomber, in carrying out the attack. After being freed, she moved to Jordan and has since commented about how proud she is of her role in the crime.
The US claims it is seeking Tamimi’s extradition on suspicion of plotting to use a weapon of mass destruction against Americans; she is listed as one of the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists. The High Court of Jordan has denied an earlier petition.
The parents of Malki Roth, who was 15 at the time and was one of the two other US citizens killed in the incident, had pushed the US to take greater action to secure Tamimi’s extradition for years.
When Tamimi and Masri, two Hamas militants, walked into the Sbarro restaurant on August 9th, it was crowded with patrons and located at a major intersection in the heart of west Jerusalem. The target was chosen by Tamimi, who fled before Masri detonated himself. In addition to the fatalities, 130 persons suffered injuries.
The second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, against Israel, which started the year before and petered out in 2005, saw numerous suicide bombs by Hamas.
