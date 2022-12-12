After A 77-year-old Woman Found Stabbed, Dead In Buckhead Garage, APD Is Searching For The Suspect

Channel 2 Action News has received confirmation from the Atlanta Police Department that a woman passed away on Saturday inside her Buckhead residence.
Eleanor Bowles, who was 77 years old at the time of her death, was recognized as the victim by the office of the Fulton County Medical Examiner.
At approximately 5:30 o’clock in the evening, Bowles’s body was discovered in the garage of her home, which was located in a gated community on Paces West Terrace.
The investigation has led the police to suspect that the slaying was precipitated by the foiling of an ongoing robbery.
Bowles was probably at home when her 2021 Lexus RS350 was attempted to be stolen at 11:30 in the morning, according to the police, who believe she was there. According to the police, Bowles then went into her garage, where she was subsequently stabbed to death.
APD searching for person of interest after 77-year-old woman found stabbed, dead in Buckhead garage
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that a woman was killed at her Buckhead home on Saturday.The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s of… pic.twitter.com/QMTprvq0by
— fastest some more media (@fastestsmm) December 11, 2022
According to Channel 2 Action News, the police are currently hunting for a person of interest who was seen on security video from a neighbor’s home entering Bowles’ vehicle. Bowles’ vehicle was spotted being entered by the person of interest.
The vehicle was located and retrieved in DeKalb County thanks to the tracking efforts.
The holidays brought the man’s son back to the family farm to spend time with his mother, according to Deputy Chief Charles Hampton. “Mourning and grieving the loss of a loved one over the holiday season is not an appropriate way for a family to spend their time together,” one person said.
Anyone who can assist the authorities with this investigation and give information will receive a reward of $10,000.
Friends and family members of Bowles have also started a GoFundMe page in her memory. One hundred percent of the money generated through this page will be donated to the Atlanta Humane Society, an organization that was very important to Bowles.
Read More: