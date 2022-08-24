After a California Crash, Pelosi’s Husband Pleads Guilty to D.U.I

After pleading guilty to causing injury by intoxicated driving in Napa County, California on Tuesday, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was sentenced to five days in jail and ordered to pay $6,800 in fines and reparations.

According to his lawyer Amanda Bevins, Paul Pelosi, 82, will not have to spend any more time in jail because the judge gave him credit for four days of time previously served in jail following his arrest and ordered him to conduct eight hours of community service in lieu of the one remaining day.

In Napa County Superior Court, Bevins pleaded guilty on her client’s behalf. According to a press release from the county prosecutor’s office, the defendant did not show up to the procedure because his presence was optional.

After a two-car collision in California’s wine region in May, Paul Pelosi, a venture capital executive, was detained on suspicion of DUI. No one was seriously hurt in the accident, which police say occurred when his Porsche and a Jeep were both trying to cross the highway.

His wife, a Democrat from California who is second in line to become the next speaker of the House of Representatives in the United States, was in Rhode Island at the time of the incident to speak at Brown University’s commencement ceremony.

Judge Joseph Solga accepted Paul Pelosi’s guilty plea to a single misdemeanor count of DUI causing injury on Tuesday as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors.

The judge threw out a second accusation of injuring someone while driving with a blood alcohol concentration of.08% or greater, the limit in that state. A representative for the county district attorney’s office noted that the maximum sentence for that charge is one year in prison, the same as the one to which Paul Pelosi pled guilty.

Paul Pelosi was spared further incarceration but was given a three-year probation and ordered to not operate a motor vehicle for a year unless it had a DUI ignition device installed. This device requires the driver to provide an instant alcohol-free breath sample before the vehicle can be started.

Paul Pelosi also was sentenced to pay $4,927 in restitution to the driver of the other car for medical bills and missed income, plus the regular restitution fee of $150 and a $1,723 court fine, the district attorney’s (D.A.) office said.

The district attorney’s office noted that in addition to the penalties issued by the judge, Paul Pelosi’s driver’s license might be suspended for a year by the state Department of Motor Vehicles (Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Josie Kao).