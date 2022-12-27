After A Failed Robbery Attempt Left Her Partner Dead, An 18-year-old Was Arrested

Police in Tennessee has filed charges against an 18-year-old woman in connection with an alleged robbery attempt that left her boyfriend dead.
According to the police, on Tuesday at 1:28 a.m., officers in Memphis’ Westwood neighborhood responded to a shooting report and discovered an unresponsive guy laying on the ground outside.
According to authorities, the 21-year-old victim was taken in critical condition to a nearby hospital, where he eventually passed away.
Before the police came, witnesses reported seeing a woman picking up stuff near the crime scene. The subject was identified as Kerryoni Brown, the victim’s girlfriend, during the course of the investigation.
An 18-year-old woman was arrested last week after being part of a robbery attempt that left her boyfriend dead, according to court documents. Court documents said that Kerryoni Brown let her boyfriend use her Facebook profile to lure the drug dealer into meeting for "an honest drug sale."
When Brown was found and taken to the homicide division of the Memphis police force, she allegedly told officers that the shooting was the consequence of their unsuccessful attempt to rob a heroin dealer jointly.
According to reports, she informed police that she had permitted her boyfriend to use her Facebook profile to entice the drug dealer to the location for an “honest drug sale,” whereupon, in accordance with their plan, he would rob the dealer at gunpoint.
According to Brown, her boyfriend prepared for the robbery attempt by arming himself with two firearms, according to WMC.
As scheduled, the two parties met there. Brown, however, claimed to the police that someone in the dealer’s vehicle fired several shots at her boyfriend when he drew out his revolver.
Brown admitted to picking up her boyfriend’s two firearms after he was shot and running away from the scene before police arrived, according to the police.
Brown is accused of aggravated robbery, reckless homicide, and tampering with or manipulating evidence. She is expected to appear in court on Tuesday and is being held on $85,000 bail.
