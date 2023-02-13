After A Rough Night In Philadelphia 3 People Died From Gunshot Wounds

After a chaotic night in Philadelphia, several individuals were shot, and two men died.
Two people are dead after at least seven people were shot.
Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, it started in the Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood of the city. At Germantown Avenue and West Butler Street, a 33-year-old male was shot at least six times. According to the police, a driving rage incident led to the shooting.
Actions News was informed that the shooter and the victim had met with an accident. After the mishap, the suspect fired, hitting the man many times. The man was transported to the hospital, where his status was categorized as critical.
On the 5300 block of Rising Sun Avenue in the Olney neighborhood of the city, three persons were shot. This occurred on Friday night shortly before midnight. A 28-year-old man had his leg shot once. His condition is steady.
A 37-year-old man who was twice shot in the leg is also doing well. A 36-year-old guy was shot numerous times in the body as the third victim. He was driven to the hospital in a personal vehicle, where his death was declared.
Just after midnight, a woman was shot in Kensington in the 2100 block of East Stella Street. In an attempt to escape the gunshot, the victim ran off the road and into a fire hydrant in the 3100 block of Frankford Avenue. At least fifteen shots were fired at the victim’s car. The patient is in stable condition at the hospital.
Two males were shot and died in North Philadelphia outside a pub on the 2600 block of West Sergeant Street. It took place at about two in the morning. Police transported the shooting victims, ages 28 and 29, to Temple University Hospital, where they were later declared dead.
There have been no detentions.