After A Shooting In Lynchburg That Left One Dead, The Suspect Is In Jail

A guy was wanted by the Lynchburg Police Department in connection with a homicide that occurred on Cornerstone Street on Friday night.

According to the police, on Friday night at 9:11 p.m., officers responded to complaints of gunfire at 106 Cornerstone Street.

According to the LPD, callers informed police that one individual had been shot and the suspect had fled. First responders and onlookers at the site reportedly tried to save lives, but they were unable.

According to LPD, the scene was visited by their forensic and criminal investigation units to look into the occurrence.

The suspect is described as a man with a reddish-brown beard who is sporting dark-colored long shorts, a dark-colored baseball cap worn backward, and dark-colored tennis shoes with a white check pattern.

The inquiry, according to LPD, is active and ongoing.

The 31-year-old Derek Lewis is wanted by police in relation to the shooting death of 28-year-old Tyler Johnson.

Lewis has been charged with the following:

Second-degree homicide

Possession of a firearm while committing a crime

firearms in the hands of a criminally guilty person

Hidden Weapon

Lewis, according to the authorities, was last seen driving a black 2017 Ford Escape with the Virginia license plates 9157VH and wearing a red shirt and red jeans.

According to the police, Lewis is armed and dangerous and his current locations are unknown.

If Lewis is seen, Lynchburg police advise calling 911 right away and staying well away.

Update:

According to Lynchburg police, Derek Lewis was apprehended in Jacksonville, Florida, at 2:00 PM on Saturday.

According to the authorities, Lewis was apprehended without incident at the Jacksonville International Airport and is currently being held in Florida while extradition proceedings are underway.

