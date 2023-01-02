After A Snow Plow Accident, Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Is In Serious Condition

According to a story published on Monday in the entertainment magazine Variety, the Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is currently listed as in “serious but stable condition” after being injured in an accident while plowing snow.
Oscar-nominated According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, Renner, now 51 years old, has been the proud owner of a residence in Washoe County, Nevada, for several years. On the evening of December 31st, a significant amount of snow fell in that region of northern Nevada.
Following a "weather-related event," Jeremy Renner's health has been described as "serious but stable." The actor has appeared in several Marvel films and television shows. Renner has starred in several films, including "Arrival," "American Hustle," and "28 Weeks Later," in addition to his role as an Avenger. He has also appeared in two "Mission: Impossible" movies.
He was awarded the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film “The Hurt Locker” in 2008, and he was nominated for two Oscars for his work in the crime thriller film “The Town.”
(Scott Dill did the writing, and Alexandra Hudson and Bernadette Baum were responsible for editing)
