After A Standoff With Police For Hours, Oregon Kidnapping Suspect Benjamin Foster Was Found Dead

A lengthy manhunt in the state of Oregon came to an end on Tuesday evening when investigators arrested a suspect who they had previously described as “very dangerous,” according to official statements. At the end, he passed away in the hospital.
After a lengthy confrontation with law enforcement, convicted criminal Benjamin Foster, age 36, who was wanted in connection with the recent kidnapping, torture, and attempted murder of a woman, has been confirmed dead. Foster was wanted in connection with the crimes.
Foster was discovered on Tuesday afternoon in a crawl space underneath a home, and he resisted authorities from the Grants Pass Police Department and officers from other departments for many hours after they attempted to apprehend him. On the scene were members of SWAT as well as a Crisis Negotiation team.
According to reports from KTVL-TV, he shot himself in the leg and then turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday evening.
When Foster was taken into custody, he was in a critical state, and he was immediately sent to the hospital after his arrest.
Read More:
- At Least 2 People Are Killed As US Ice Storm Cancels Flights
- Woman Found Dead After Standoff In Rural Stone County