After A Woman Was Bitten By A Shark, The Beach Was Closed

On Friday, authorities in Southern California claimed a woman was bitten by a shark while swimming in the water.

According to KGTV, an ABC affiliate in San Diego, the woman and her buddy were swimming at least 200 yards offshore when she suddenly felt unwell.

It looked that the woman needed assistance, as she began waving her arms and shouting to the lifeguards. The city issued a press release stating that lifeguards rescued the woman and carried her to shore, where they found bite marks.

The lifeguards informed KGTV that the victim, a 50-year-old man, appeared to have been bit only superficially. A medical professional attended to her at the site before she was taken to a nearby hospital, where her status was last reported to be stable.

According to recommendations from the Shark Lab at California State University Long Beach, a mile of the beach north and south of 17th Street will remain off limits until Sunday morning.

In spite of the fact that a preliminary search did not turn up any sharks, “lifeguards continue to monitor the water,” the city reassured the public. Through the weekend, from morning till night, “lifeguards will undertake drone flyovers and police the region.”

Juvenile great white sharks have been spotted in the waters around the area. Local news outlets are reporting that a deceased juvenile white shark washed up on shore in San Diego’s Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve and State Beach earlier this week.

Threats from sharks are unusual. According to annual research by the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File, 73 unprovoked incidences were registered around the world in 2017. One fatality was the result of three of them happening in California.