After An Endangered Vulture Is Found Dead, Dallas Zoo Offers A $10,000 Reward

The Dallas Zoo is offering a reward of $10,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest of the individual they believe is responsible for a number of recent animal-related crimes, including the killing of an endangered vulture this past weekend.
Pin, a male lappet-faced vulture, was discovered dead in its enclosure on January 21 according to the Dallas Police Department. They are treating the bird’s death as suspicious and will be performing an autopsy on its body in order to gather further information.
The police have stated that anyone who is arrested for animal abuse could face felony prosecution.
During a press conference held on Monday, Dallas Zoo CEO Gregg Hudson revealed that the vulture had been discovered injured. When a reporter asked Hudson whether the bird had been shot, he declined to comment on the matter.
“We are going to continue to expand and implement whatever it takes for the safety and security measures of the animals, the employees, and the people that live near the zoo,” said Hudson. “We take the safety and security of the animals, the staff, and the people that live near the zoo very seriously.”
Pin was brought to the zoo 33 years ago, but zoo officials estimated that he was at least 35 years old when they received him. At the zoo, there were a total of four lappet-faced vultures, of which this was one. According to the zoo, there are still two males and one female. Vultures of this species are indigenous to Africa as well as several regions in the Middle East.
According to the zoo, the birds are a part of a “small population that is very fast declining,” and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature considers them to be on the verge of being “critically endangered.”
His title at the zoo is “vice president of animal care and conservation,” and Harrison Edell is in charge of the two departments. It was reported that those who looked after Pin had a lot of affection for him.
Edell expressed their concern by stating, “We’re also incredibly upset by the possibility that someone would have purposely done this.”
Within the past two weeks, there have been three separate incidents with animals that have occurred at the Dallas Zoo.
After a clouded leopard by the name of Nova went missing on the morning of January 13, the zoo was forced to close its doors just over a week ago. She was located later that day in a safe location close to her natural habitat, but the police stated that it looked the fence that surrounded her enclosure had been purposefully broken open. After some time had passed, it was found out that a habitat for langur monkeys also appeared to have been tampered with.
Following Nova’s abduction, the zoo said it increased the number of cameras in operation and increased the frequency of nocturnal security patrols in order to protect both the animals and the employees.
On Monday, the Mayor Pro Tem of Dallas, Carolyn King Arnold, stated that the city’s officials are working to protect not only people who are inside the zoo, but also those who live in the areas that surround it.
“It’s hard for people to understand just what the loss means when people work day-to-day with the residents — I call them residents here, the animal family — but this is a very, very serious concern that we have so that we will not see a repetition,” Arnold wrote in a statement. “It’s hard for people to understand just what the loss means when people work day-to-day with the residents.”
