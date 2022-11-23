After Attacks On A Manhattan Gay Bar, A Man From Hell’s Kitchen Was Detained

A man suspected of repeatedly throwing bricks through the window of a Manhattan LGBT bar has been detained by police. On Tuesday, police detained Sean Kuilan, a 34-year-old Hell’s Kitchen resident, on suspicion of criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a firearm.
Police reported that since last Sunday, Kuilan has thrown a stone or rock at the window of VERS, a gay bar on 9th Avenue, three times.
On Saturday night at around 10 p.m., the most recent attack occurred. Security footage showed a person strolling up to the pub, tossing what the NYPD described as a large rock in front of numerous onlookers, and then nonchalantly leaving.
Owner of VERS David DeParolesa stated that he thought a perpetrator who was anti-gay may have targeted his pub. He did, however, tell Gothamist on Sunday that police were “dismissive” of the notion and advised him not to file a hate crime case.
Following Tuesday’s arrest, the owner made a statement on Instagram.
“As members of the LGBTQ community, we frequently need to establish our own safe places, which is why we founded VERS and will continue to operate as usual, according to the statement.
“We have, and always will be, unwavering in our commitment to giving our customers, peers, and the larger community a pleasant, inviting safe atmosphere.”
Erik Bottcher, a gay city councilman who represents the area, called the attacks alarming and drew comparisons to the weekend mass shooting at an LGBTQ bar in Colorado.
“What we’re seeing in New York City and around the country is a direct result of the hateful rhetoric on the internet and cable television,” he said. “You’ve got someone clearly targeting this establishment repeatedly with the intention of striking fear into our community.”
A spokesperson for Kuilan could not be reached.
