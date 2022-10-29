After Being Arrested, Lili Xu’s Boyfriend Kills Himself

The lover of slain Oakland dentist Lili Xu killed himself while in detention on Friday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) revealed to KRON4. The guy, 73-year-old Nelson Chia, had been arrested in connection with Xu’s death, which police described as a murder-for-hire.

A press release from ACSO said when Chia was being booked into Santa Rita Jail on Friday, he was assigned to a single-person holding cell at about 2:00 p.m. When cops later went to check on him, they discovered him lifeless and unresponsive.

“Jail medical professionals and emergency medical responders immediately began life saving measures but unfortunately, their attempts were unsuccessful,” ACSO added. “It appears Chia took his own life in the single occupant detention cell. There are no evidence of foul play or any other questionable activities.”

Xu was shot and killed in broad daylight on August 21 as she was getting out of a car near 10th Street and 5th Avenue. A man approached the passenger’s side of the vehicle she was in. After what seemed like a battle for her belongings, she was slain.

OPD stated Friday that Chia and Hasheem Bason, a 33-year-old Stockton resident, had been detained for Xu’s death. It was described as a murder-for-hire killing, not a hate crime or random incident.

“What does it say about our community when we cannot go down our own street, visit a neighbor, or enjoy a picnic on the lake on a Sunday afternoon? We can and must do better,” Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas stated following the killing.

Another horrific shooting took occurred in Oakland’s Little Saigon neighborhood on July 17 when ride-share driver Kon Fung was shot and died in his car. Two individuals ran up to Fung’s car, fired shots and escaped.

ACSO, the Coroner’s Bureau, and the Alameda County District Attorney’s will all launch investigations into Chia’s death.