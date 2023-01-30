After Being Shot, A Man Dies While Being Transported To The Hospital

After a man was shot and later died while being transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, the Atlanta Police Department is conducting an investigation into what is now being called a homicide.
An officer from the Atlanta Police Department pulled over a vehicle just before 4 o’clock in the afternoon. The vehicle was heading northbound on the right shoulder of the Interstate 75/85 Downtown Connector.
The officer found out that the driver was attempting to get a man who had been shot to Grady hospital. Unfortunately, the man did not make it to the hospital in time, and he passed away as a result of his injuries before reaching the emergency department.
The location of the shooting was identified by the authorities to be 807 Conley Road Southeast while they were conducting their investigation into the incident.
Homicide detectives are looking into the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death, but they have not been able to determine a motive for the shooting.
The investigation is still going on at this time.
