After Donald Trump Blamed Melania For The Midterm Election Losses, Their Relationship Is Reportedly “Chilly”

Donald Trump’s third attempt at becoming president won’t be without its share of challenges. His post-midterm election theories are allegedly not sitting well with his wife, Melania Trump, and he faces quite a bit of pushback from members of the Republican Party.
She did not enjoy the headlines that attributed her as the person to blame for Donald Trump endorsing Dr. Oz, who ended up losing his bid for the Senate in Pennsylvania.
Not only does Melania dislike “being in the news,” but she also “doesn’t like her name being attached to the rants and ravings of her husband,” according to Kate Bennett, a CNN correspondent and the author of Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography.
Bennett revealed this information to Anderson Cooper in an interview. Bennett is also the author of Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography. Their relationship became “a little frosty” as a result of that episode, which is not ideal given that Donald Trump is banking on Melania’s support for his bid for the presidency.
Despite the fact that she was there for the announcement of Bennett’s presidential campaign, Bennett continues to be under the impression that the former First Lady “had no intention of being on the campaign trail.”
It is likely that Donald Trump will have to rely on his sons Donald Jr. Trump and Eric Trump to shoulder the majority of the responsibility for the family’s support. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have both announced that they would not be attending, and it is highly unlikely that Tiffany Trump and her new husband Michael Boulos will be attending much of anything either.
The former president, who is planning to make another bid for the White House, finds himself in a circumstance that is not quite perfect for his plans to do so.
It is difficult to guess what Donald Trump is thinking at this point given the lackluster support he is receiving from all quarters, both personally and professionally. It appears as though his political career is going away with a whimper, and no one in his immediate circle is telling him the truth about it.
