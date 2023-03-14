After Kidnappings Of American Tourists, The President Of Mexico Says, “Mexico Is Safer Than The US”

On Monday, Mexico’s president said that his country is safer than the U.S. This came a week after two US citizens were killed and two others were kidnapped and later freed in Matamoros, a border city.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that US travel warnings and reports of violence in Mexico were part of a plan by conservative politicians and US media to hurt his administration.
Even though López Obrador said it was safe to travel to Mexico, the FBI confirmed last week that three other women from the small Texas town of Peitas have been missing in Mexico since late February.
“Mexico is safer than the United States,” López Obrador said at his morning news briefing. “There is no problem in traveling safely in Mexico.
About 28 people are killed per 100,000 people in Mexico as a whole. At about 7 per 100,000 people, the U.S. murder rate is about one-quarter as high.
U.S. Media Outlets Are Part Of The Alleged Plot According To The President Of Mexico
The tweet below shows the video of Mexico’s President Giving the statement:
The president didn’t care that people were still worried about violence. At the moment, the U.S. State Department has “do not travel” advisories for six of Mexico’s 32 states where drug cartel violence is a problem, and “reconsider travel” warnings for another seven states.
“This is a campaign against Mexico by these conservative politicians in the United States who do not want the transformation of our country to continue,” López Obrador said.
The Mexican president said that U.S. media outlets were part of the alleged plot.
“Most of the news media in the United States are controlled by these conservative politicians,” he said. He also said, “This violence is not real.” “It’s a vile way to trick people.”
