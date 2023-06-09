After Southeast Side Dispute, Man Gets $1M Bond for Fatally Shooting 20-Year-Old

A guy was arrested on Thursday afternoon and is being held on a $1 million bond after being suspected of fatally shooting a lady after an argument on the Southeast Side earlier this week.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, Miles O. Gibson, 28, of the Southeast Side, was peacefully taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Task Force officers on Thursday afternoon.
Kennedy Cowans, 20, was shot and killed on Monday, and Gibson was wanted on an arrest warrant.
Around 12:45 pm on Monday, Cowans was discovered shot in an apartment building off of Refugee Road on the Southeast Side. Before they heard a single gunshot, witnesses reportedly heard Gibson and Cowans bickering, according to authorities.
Cowans sprinted into the housing development to ask for assistance. Police reported discovering her in the 3300 block of Brooke Colony Drive. She was immediately sent to Mount Carmel East Hospital but died on Monday at 3:02 pm from her wounds.
To help with the cost of Cowans’ funeral, her family and friends have started an online fundraising campaign.
Gibson’s first court appearance occurred Friday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court. Judge Gina Russo set Gibson’s bond at $1 million. He also stipulated that he would not speak to Cowans’ family, remain away from the killing scene, or carry firearms.
Gibson is also being held in connection with a separate 2021 burglary case, so even if he were to post that bond, he would still be kept in the Franklin County jail. The Franklin County Common Pleas Court records show that a warrant for Gibson’s arrest was issued after he skipped a trial date in April.
After posting a $10,000 recognizance bond that would expire in November 2022, Gibson was freed in that case. In the burglary case, Gibson was prohibited from owning a firearm under Ohio law because of his indictment and bond.
