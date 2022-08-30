After the Election, the Georgia Governor Must Testify About Trump

On Monday, a judge in Georgia denied Governor Brian Kemp’s request to delay testifying before a grand jury hearing evidence in an investigation into possible interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and others. However, Kemp will not have to testify until after the upcoming November election.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled in a six-page opinion that neither the District Attorney nor the Governor’s opponent nor the Governor himself should utilize the ongoing criminal grand jury investigation to try to sway the election. As soon as the election is over, the Governor’s legal team must arrange for his presence in court.

On Nov. 8, Republican Brian Kemp will face Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Trump has criticized Kemp for not complying with the president’s demands that he work to undo Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

To avoid any potential political fallout, “Judge McBurney recognised the potential political impact of the timing of these proceedings and appropriately halted the Governor’s engagement until after the November election,” Kemp’s office said in a statement. We will continue to engage with the District Attorney’s office and the judge to make sure the special grand jury has access to a thorough explanation of the Governor’s limited role in the topics under investigation, as we have done since April 2021.

The District Attorney’s Office, according to a spokesman named Jeff DiSantis, thinks the judge was “right” in ordering Kemp to testify and has decided not to appeal the postponement. Given the limited time frame between today and Election Day, the District Attorney’s office will not be appealing this ruling, DiSantis stated.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into 2020 election tampering included a special grand jury, and its members intended to interview Kemp about the pressure he received from the White House and others to alter the results in the state, which Biden narrowly won.

After weeks of what McBurney called “tortured and agonizing” talks for a voluntary interview, the grand jury issued the subpoena for Kemp’s testimony this month. The judge stated, “all sides share blame for the torture and tortuousness.”