After The Infamous Dodo Bird Became Extinct Centuries Ago, Researchers Are Working To Bring It Back

The number of extinct animals that the genetic engineering business Colossal hopes to revive using their exclusive techniques continues to climb. The dodo is the most recent species to be included.
The task of bringing back the woolly mammoth was one of the ways in which Colossal brought to life real-world images of Jurassic Park in the year 2021.
The firm, which has headquarters in Boston, Dallas, and Austin, Texas, announced its intention to bring back the Australian thylacine, popularly known as the Tasmanian tiger, in August of 2022.
This new effort, which will bring back a species that has traditionally been emphasised as an example of how humans may contribute to the extinction of an animal species, will be announced on Tuesday.
According to Britannica.com, the last dodo was hunted and killed in the year 1681. More than five centuries ago, mariners from Portugal brought back the first dodo birds they had seen to the island of Mauritius, which is located in the Indian Ocean off the east coast of Africa.
According to the website, the birds, which were significantly larger than turkeys, were slaughtered for their meat. Dodo eggs were eaten by pigs and other animals that were brought to the island.
“The dodo is a prime example of a species that became extinct because we, as people, made it impossible for them to survive in their native habitat, and as a result, the dodo became extinct “In the announcement, Beth Shapiro, who is also a member of the scientific advisory board for Colossal, described herself as the lead paleogeneticist.
In March of 2022, a group that Shapiro, a professor at the University of California at Santa Cruz, headed made the announcement that they had sequenced the dodo genome. She remarked, “I am happy to collaborate with Colossal and the people of Mauritius on the de-extinction and eventual re-wilding of the dodo.”
“I am thrilled to partner with Colossal and the people of Mauritius.” “I am especially excited by the prospect of developing genetic rescue techniques with a specific emphasis on avian conservation.
Read More:
- Driver Disregards Traffic Signs And Crashes Truck Into Tracy Sinkhole
- 100,000 Chickens Died In A Fire At One Of The Biggest Egg Producers In The Country