Will Smith is aware that his first film since slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars may cause some fans to be wary. In an interview that was uploaded to YouTube on November 28, he said to Fox 5 in Washington, D.C., “I absolutely get it.” “If someone wasn’t ready, I would totally appreciate that and give them space to not be ready,” said the speaker.After The Oscars Backlash, Will Smith Responds To Fans Who Are Hesitant To See His New Movie
Smith’s “deepest concern” is that his team will receive a low turnout as a result of what he did. Smith’s new film “Emancipation” releases in theaters on December 9.
My team is my top priority, he told the newspaper. “The team members on this project have produced some of their greatest work to date. And my sincerest wish is that nothing I do would harm my team. So that’s what I’m working for right now. That’s what I want to happen.
I’m hopeful that the subject matter, the impact of the movie, the timeliness of the narrative, and the good that can be done will at the very least allow people to watch, appreciate, and support the amazing artists involved in and surrounding this movie.
On March 27, while Rock, 57, was presenting an award at the Oscars ceremony, Smith, 54, slapped him. Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith’s wife, who has alopecia and is bald. The audience laughed, but Smith charged the stage with measured steps, smacked Rock in the face, then made a measured return to his seat.
Smith has issued numerous public regrets in the wake of the incident, and there have been numerous responses on social media.
The day following the slap, Smith issued his first formal apologies to Rock in the face of growing criticism. Smith expressed himself in part on Instagram, writing, “I would like to openly apologize to you, Chris. I made a mistake and stepped out of line. I feel ashamed because they did not reflect the kind of man I aspire to be. Violence has no place in a society that values kindness and love.
A week later, on April 1, Smith issued a statement in which he expressed greater regret for his behavior and announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The company was looking into the incident and considering possible disciplinary measures at the time. It issued a 10-year ban from all organization activities on April 8.
Smith stated, “My behavior at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony was startling, terrible, and unacceptable.” The huge list of people I have harmed includes Chris, his family, many of my personal friends and loved ones, everyone present, and viewers at home around the world.
Smith remarked, “I was fogged out by that time.” “Everything’s hazy. Chris has said that he isn’t ready to discuss it right now but will get in touch with me when he is. I shall thus apologize to you, Chris. I’m available to speak with you anytime you’re ready, and my behavior was inappropriate.
Since the incident, Rock has done stand-up routines. On July 24, when he performed at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, he made the most overt reference to the incident.
Rock remarked, “Anyone who says words hurt has never taken a hit to the face, and I’m not a victim. Yes, that hurt like the motherf——-. However, I ignored that s—- and reported for duty the following day. I avoid going to the hospital when I have a paper cut.
