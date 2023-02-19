Aggretsuko Season 5 Episode 10 Recap, Review And Ending Explained

It’s time for the great showdown to begin. The battle for Tokyo’s political support pits Retsuko against Jiro. Retsuko’s best friends, Washimi and Gori work tirelessly to collect the 3 million won required to secure the “Party of Anger,” while Retsuko herself organises the festivities.
Throughout the campaign, Jiro comes out swinging, charming the crowd with his wit and charm. Retsuko, on the other hand, goes out and adopts a somewhat different strategy, repeatedly bringing up the term Aggretsuko in an effort to keep it fresh in the minds of the public.
Ton and the CEO are pleased by how skillfully she handles the economic slump, and she receives widespread praise for the initiatives she implements. The problem is that Retsuko isn’t connecting with the voters, who are only interested in her death metal voice.
Does Retsuko Rock The Crowd?
When Ikari learns of this decline, he advises Retsuko to continue using her death metal voice in front of the crowd since this is what first draws attention to her.
With a large throng expected in Tokyo, Ikari has placed work plants among the crowd in order to start the PR machine moving, and Ton himself makes an appearance. But Jiro has the Prime Minister of Japan on his side, so even that isn’t a big deal.
Ton encourages Retsuko in private, and she vents about all the tiny things that annoy her, including how the timer on streaming services always starts counting down to the next show before the credits roll. That was a cute reference to Netflix. Eventually, Retsuko loses it and unleashes her death metal scream.
So How Does Jiro Make Things Work In His Favour? Where Does Shikabane Go From Here?
That night, as Haida is struck by a truck that reverses into him outside the internet café, Jiro and his father begin to feel the pressure.
He’s lucky to be alive, but after what she went through to save her boyfriend, Retsuko is really considering quitting the political race. And so, with Haida’s encouragement, Retsuko keeps going, singing for the discouraged and those who, like Shikabane, have given up.
In response to Retsuko’s performance, Jiro unexpectedly proposes the “Old Age Extermination Law,” which would require legislators to step down from office once they reach the age of 65. Everyone cheers for Jiro, but it doesn’t last long since they wind up cheering for Retsuko long beyond 8 o’clock, when it’s no longer allowed.
The two have a meeting that night, during which Retsuko advises Shikabane to find a healthy way to release her frustration and anger, perhaps by singing karaoke. That night, the two go and have a fantastic time.
Who Wins The Election Aggretsuko Season 5 Episode 10 ?
In terms of the actual election, Jiro triumphs handily. The record-setting 75% voter turnout was mostly comprised of the oppressed and the unenfranchised elements of society.
When Jiro visits Haida the following day, Retsuko congratulates him on his victory, despite the fact that he wasn’t the one who actually ran the person down.
Meanwhile for, Retsuko and Haida, they return to the daily grind of work, with Retsuko squished on the subway and Haida landing a respectable office job that actually makes him look forward to Monday mornings. Shikabane finds herself motivated to make positive changes in her life and starts actively seeking employment as a result.
Aggretsuko Season 5 Episode 10 Review
The last moments of Aggretsuko’s fifth season bring the story full circle, all the way back to the first episode, when Retsuko was still learning to manage her anger. This time, though, she has made peace with herself and can use her rage for good.
This is a beautiful message, and it perfectly illustrates how far our main character has developed. Similar themes to the plot of Like a Dragon can be found in the current political campaign, in which an unlikely coalition attempts to bring down an entrenched power structure. It’s one of the highlights of the play, which otherwise succeeds in depicting the standard societal difficulties related to employment.
Aggretsuko has been given a fitting farewell. Everything comes full circle in the season finale, and the ancillary characters get satisfying resolutions as well. All things considered, it was a fitting conclusion to a fantastic season.