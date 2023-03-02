Air Force Removes 6 Officers At Nuclear Base After Lapses

According to the Air Force, six Air Force officers who were in charge of caring for the infrastructure, fuel, and logistics support for a nuclear missile base in North Dakota were relieved of command because the Air Force lacked confidence in their ability to carry out their responsibilities.
The Air Force said that the lack of confidence led to the Air Force losing confidence in the officers.
According to a defence official, the officers include two commanders and four subordinate officers at Minot Air Force Base. Two of the commanders are Colonel Gregory Mayer, who is in charge of the 5th Mission Support Group, and Major Jonathan Welch, who is in charge of the 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron. The identities of the four subordinate officers were kept secret.
The official stated that the dismissals were due to non-compliance with safety regulations for vehicles and equipment, and while the decision to relieve the officers of command was based on the results of one safety inspection, the units had not been compliant for some time.
The official stated that the decision to relieve the officers of command was based on the results of the inspection. The official talked under the guise of anonymity because they were not permitted to disclose the details of the firings in public and because they did so on the condition that they did so.
According to the official, the firings are a reflection of the stricter line that the Air Force has taken on discipline among its nuclear forces, which have weathered a succession of safety concerns and controversies in recent years.
In 2007, a B-52 Stratofortress began its journey from Minot, North Dakota, to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, while inadvertently carrying six nuclear-armed AGM-129 cruise missiles on board. The plane travelled the length of the United States.
A number of missileers and officers were implicated in a nuclear safety inspections cheating scandal in 2014 at Malmstrom Air Force Station in Montana, and in 2016, investigators uncovered an LSD drug network at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming.
There are 450 silo-based Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles that are housed at Minot, Malmstrom, and F.E. Warren. Minot is the largest of the three.
