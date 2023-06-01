Airbnb Tax Could Help California Solve Its Affordable Housing Crisis

Legislators in California are discussing a measure that would tax short-term rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo in order to pay for affordable housing and help with the state’s homelessness problem.
Short-term rentals would be subject to a 15% tax under Senate Bill 584.
The Senate approved the bill on Wednesday with a vote of 27 to 11 in favor, sending it to the Assembly.
The bill’s sponsor and Central Coast state senator Monique Limón said in a statement that the rise in commercial short-term rentals “requires we examine the impact they present, whether opportunities or limitations, for our housing market.”
The tax would start in 2025 if adopted.
