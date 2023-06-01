Airbnb Tax Could Help California Solve Its Affordable Housing Crisis

Daily news / By /

Legislators in California are discussing a measure that would tax short-term rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo in order to pay for affordable housing and help with the state’s homelessness problem.

Short-term rentals would be subject to a 15% tax under Senate Bill 584.

ABC7 Eyewitness News confirms the news on its official Twitter account:

The Senate approved the bill on Wednesday with a vote of 27 to 11 in favor, sending it to the Assembly.

The bill’s sponsor and Central Coast state senator Monique Limón said in a statement that the rise in commercial short-term rentals “requires we examine the impact they present, whether opportunities or limitations, for our housing market.”

The tax would start in 2025 if adopted.

To show your support and keep up with our most recent Facebook updates, click the “Like” button.

If you want to stay abreast of current events in California, pick up a copy of The California Examiner:

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top