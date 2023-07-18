Airport Area Shooting: 2 Dead, 2 Injured After Argument

Daily news / By /

On Monday afternoon, a tragic incident unfolded at the Highland Meadows Apartments in the airport area of Memphis, resulting in two deaths and two injuries. Memphis Police responded to the scene at around 4:56 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a crashed Camry with three individuals inside.

According to the police report, three men were shot during the incident. Regrettably, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second shooting victim and a woman, injured in the collision, were rushed to Regional One hospital. Fortunately, their injuries were reported to be non-critical.

Tragically, the third shooting victim, though initially taken to Methodist South in a private vehicle, ultimately passed away due to his injuries. The circumstances surrounding this case indicate that the shooting stemmed from a disagreement between two parties, but further details have not been released yet.

The tweet below verifies the news:

As the investigation remains ongoing, authorities are diligently working to gather more information and piece together the events leading up to the shooting. At this stage, a witness has been detained for questioning, but no charges have been filed against them.

The community is left in shock and mourning, as the loss of two lives and injuries to others have deeply impacted those involved. As authorities continue their efforts to find answers, the focus remains on providing support to the victims’ families and ensuring that justice is served for those affected by this devastating incident.

Here are some places to catch up on all the recent madness in the news:

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top