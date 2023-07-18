Airport Area Shooting: 2 Dead, 2 Injured After Argument

On Monday afternoon, a tragic incident unfolded at the Highland Meadows Apartments in the airport area of Memphis, resulting in two deaths and two injuries. Memphis Police responded to the scene at around 4:56 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a crashed Camry with three individuals inside.
According to the police report, three men were shot during the incident. Regrettably, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second shooting victim and a woman, injured in the collision, were rushed to Regional One hospital. Fortunately, their injuries were reported to be non-critical.
Tragically, the third shooting victim, though initially taken to Methodist South in a private vehicle, ultimately passed away due to his injuries. The circumstances surrounding this case indicate that the shooting stemmed from a disagreement between two parties, but further details have not been released yet.
The tweet below verifies the news:
UPDATE: 2 dead, 2 injured after fight leads to shooting in airport area, MPD sayshttps://t.co/amH06WSSav
— WREG News Channel 3 (@3onyourside) July 18, 2023
As the investigation remains ongoing, authorities are diligently working to gather more information and piece together the events leading up to the shooting. At this stage, a witness has been detained for questioning, but no charges have been filed against them.
The community is left in shock and mourning, as the loss of two lives and injuries to others have deeply impacted those involved. As authorities continue their efforts to find answers, the focus remains on providing support to the victims’ families and ensuring that justice is served for those affected by this devastating incident.
