Florida White Woman Arrested For Shooting Black Neighbor Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 35-year-old Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens.

Susan Lorincz, who is 58 years old, was taken into custody and questioned Tuesday night by Major Crimes Detective Ryan Stith of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Owens was shot and was found with a gunshot wound in front of Lorincz’s flat on June 2.

Sheriff Billy Woods said something about the arrest and thanked his officers for their work on the case.

“What happens to Ms. Lorincz is now in the hands of the court system,” Woods said. “I have faith that justice will be done in due time.”

Lorincz was charged with killing someone with a gun, being careless, hitting someone, and two counts of attack.

