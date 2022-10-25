Akshata Murthy Net worth 2022: Is She Richer Than Her Husband Rishi Sunak?

Akshata Murthy is an Indian heiress, a businesswoman, and a fashion designer. Akshata Murthy is married to Rishi Sunak, a British politician who is currently in the lead to replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Akshata is the main reason why the couple has so much money. Akshata’s wealth comes from the fact that her father, N.R. Narayana Murthy, started Infosys, which is India’s second-largest IT company.

If Rishi were to replace Liz Truss as prime minister of the United Kingdom, it would be the first time in history that a prime minister was actually wealthier than a reigning monarch. In this case, that would be King Charles.

Infosys Stock

In 2022, when her husband’s profile went up because of the Prime Minister change in July 2022, it was found that Akshata owned 0.93% of Infosys or about 39 million shares of the public company. Also, it came out that Akshata got $14 million in dividends from the company the year before.

Infosys is India’s second-largest information technology company. The company is traded on the stock market, and each year it makes $4 billion in profits and $16 billion in sales.

As of this writing, the market value of the company is $80 billion, but it was recently worth more than $100 billion. Based on a market value of $80 billion, Akshata’s 39 million shares are worth about $744 million.

At the end of 2021, when the British pound was strong against the dollar and Infosys’ market value was over $110 billion, Akshata’s investment made her a paper billionaire in US dollars.

Akshata’s father, N.R. Narayana Murthy, who has a different last name, has a net worth of $4.6 billion. He is now one of the top 15 richest people in India. Akshata only has one brother, and his name is Rohan Murty.

Early Life

Akshata Murty was born in April 1980 in the Indian city of Hubli. TATA Engineering and Locomotive Company, which makes the most cars in India, hired her mother Sudha as the company’s first woman engineer.

Sudha was hired after she wrote to TATA’s Chairman and said that the company didn’t have any women engineers. Her letter got her an interview, which helped her get a job. Sudha gives money to good causes and is a member of a foundation now.

Education

Akshata went to an elite high school in Bangalore called Baldwin Girls’ High School. After that, she went to Claremont McKenna College in California and got a bachelor’s degree in French and economics. While she was living in California, she went to the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and got a degree in making clothes.

In 2006, she signed up for the MBA program at Stanford University. Rishi Sunak was a graduate student at Stanford and one of her classmates. He was also the man she would marry. They got married in 2009, and now they have two girls.

Career

Over the years, Akshata has started a number of businesses, including a fashion company that closed in 2012. In 2013, she and Rishi started Catamaran Ventures to handle the money from her family. She has put money into two restaurants owned by Jamie Oliver, an Indian Wendy’s franchise, and the Digme Fitness gym.

Tax Issues and British citizenship

Akshata is a "non-domiciled UK resident," which is a fancy way of saying that she is an Indian citizen. So, she doesn't have to pay income tax on money she makes from businesses outside of Britain, like the $14 million to $20 million in dividends that Infosys gives her every year.

Personal Life

Since Akshata and Rishi got married in 2009, they have been lucky enough to have two children, Krishna and Anoushka. People think that Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty own about $20 million worth of property around the world.

The couple lives in a five-bedroom mansion in Kensington, West London, which is their main home. This building alone is worth $10 million.

Akshata Murthy Net worth

Akshata Murthy Net worth is estimated to be around $800 Million in 2022. They go to Kirby Sigston Manor, which is in the country, on the weekends. The estate is in North Yorkshire, England, and has been on the National Heritage list since 1826. In 2015, the house was bought by the family for 1.5 million pounds.

After they bought the house, they spent an extra £400,000 to turn part of it into a spa with a modern pool, Jacuzzi, and gym. Reports say that just heating the 50-by-16-foot pool costs them almost $20,000 a year.

The couple still owns a $7 million penthouse condo in Santa Monica, California, near the beach, where Rishi ran a hedge fund for a number of years.

