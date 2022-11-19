Al Roker Illness: Why We Haven’t Seen Him In Today Show For Two Weeks?

Al Roker Illness: US-born meteorologist, journalist, and TV host/author Albert Lincoln Roker Jr.Today has him as their weather anchor, and he also helps out with 3rd Hour Today occasionally. The American Meteorological Society Television Seal #238 he possesses is currently inactive.
Who Is Al Roker
American journalist and weatherman Al Roker.
Roker currently serves as the Today show’s weather anchor for NBC. He’s a co-host of the show “3rd Hour Today,” too.
In 2014, he made an effort to break Eli Kari Gjengedal of Norway’s unofficial record of 33 hours for a live weather report.
Albert Lincoln Roker Sr. and Isabel Roker are Roker’s parents. A devout Catholic from a young age, he dreamed of one day making a living as a cartoonist. He studied at Oswego State University, a public institution in New York.
Roker is connected to “The Jeffersons” star and actress Roxie Roker. It turns out that the grandfathers of both Al Roker and Lenny Kravitz are related.
From 1974 to 1976, Roker was a weather anchor in Syracuse, New York. While doing so, he was also a DJ for the school radio. He ultimately settled in Washington, D.C., where he now works as a weathercaster for WTTG.
Roker has been NBC’s Thanksgiving Day Parade host since 1995. He was the host of the MSNBC game show “Remember This” from 1996 to 1997.
By the following year, he was given the permanent weekday weather slot. As time went on, he was included in more interviews and segments.
Beginning in 2009, Roker penned a slew of murder mysteries as a co-author. The Midnight Show Murders, the second novel in the series, was shortlisted for a Nero Award that same year (2011). The movie adaptation of 2010’s “The Morning Show Murders” was released in 2018.
Al Roker Illness
Recently, the Today show host gave fans an exclusive look into his personal life by chatting with his wife, ABC writer Deborah Roberts.
Al Roker has written a dozen books, including the New York Times bestseller “Never Goin’ Back: Winning the Weight Loss Battle for Good” and the acclaimed “Al Roker’s Extreme Weather: Tornadoes, Typhoons, and Other Weather Phenomena.”
They discussed Al Roker’s illness which was a prostate cancer diagnosis in 2020 and how they dealt with it, as well as the pandemic and quarantine periods they experienced.
Al, safe in the living room of his New York apartment with Deborah, discussed the brief times of safety that occurred at the beginning of the epidemic.
He said that they had visited the city from their upstate home several times this past year and that it was during one of these visits that he received a checkup and learned he had cancer.
He further explained that he underwent a physical examination in September 2020: “Many people were delaying or avoiding necessary medical examinations. This task should be prioritized accordingly
“In 2020 November, the NBC TV personality announced live on air that he had been diagnosed with cancer; he went on to recount his experience with surgery and his subsequent recovery, much to the surprise of his followers.
Why Is Al Roker Absent From Today Show For Two Weeks
Al Roker has been hospitalized due to a health issue, but he is expected to make a full recovery.
After being away from the NBC morning show for two weeks, the weather anchor for Today revealed in an Instagram post on Friday that he had been hospitalized for blood clots.
Roker, 68, stated in the photo’s caption, “So many of you have been thoughtfully inquiring where I’ve been.” “I was taken to the hospital last week with a blood clot in my leg that traveled to my lungs,” the patient said.
After “medical whack-a-mole,” he is “very lucky to be getting fantastic medical care and on the way to recovery.”
What Is Prostate Cancer
When cells in the body multiply uncontrollably, cancer develops. Cancer can start in almost any cell in the body and spread to other parts. The article What Is Cancer? provides further information about the disease and how it develops and spreads.
The unchecked proliferation of prostate gland cells is the root cause of prostate cancer. Men and women both have prostates, however, it is a gland that only men have. It’s responsible for producing some of the fluid found in semen.
The rectum is located behind the belly button, while the prostate is located below the bladder (a hollow organ that stores urine) (the last part of the intestines).
Seminal vesicles are glands just behind the prostate that produce the majority of the fluid for semen. The urethra, the channel through which urine and sperm leave the body via the penis, passes directly via the prostate.
Age is a factor in how much the prostate can enlarge. When a man is young, his testicle is around the size of a walnut, but as he gets older, his testicle can grow to be considerably larger.
