Alabama Voting Maps Tossed Out by Supreme Court

The state of Alabama is 27% Black, therefore the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered state officials to rebuild the state’s congressional map to include an additional district with a majority of Black people.

Given the conservative majority on the court, the judgment, which gives minority voters more opportunities to pick the candidate of their choice, is unexpected.

The vote was split 5–4.

