Alan Arkin's Net Worth: Exploring the Oscar Winner's Fortune After His Death at Age 89

Alan Arkin, an Oscar-winning actor, has died at the age of 89. When people heard about his death, it sent shock waves through Hollywood. Arkin died on June 29, 2023, at his home in Carlsbad. His kids Adam, Matthew, and Anthony all said that he had died.

Alan Arkin’s Net Worth

Alan Arkin was an actor, writer, director, producer, singer, and artist from the United States. At the time of his death, he was worth $10 million. Arkin’s folk music group, The Tarriers, had a hit with “The Banana Boat Song” in 1956. From 1958 to 1968, he was in a folk group for kids called “The Baby-Sitters.”

Alan got an Academy Award for his role as Edwin Hoover in the 2006 movie “Little Miss Sunshine,” and he was nominated for Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Awards for his role as Norman Newlander on the Netflix show “The Kominsky Method” (2018–2019).

Arkin acted in more than 110 movies and TV shows, such as “The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming” (1966), “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” (1968), “Popi” (1969), “Glengarry Glen Ross” (1992), “Thirteen Conversations About One Thing” (2001), and “Argo” (2012), as well as “Harry” (1987) and “100 Centre Street” (2001–2002).

Alan Arkin’s Real Estate

Alan bought a mid-century modern home in the LA neighborhood of Granada Hills for $1.5 million in 2018. He sold a long-time home in Studio City, California, for $1 million two years ago.

