Alan Thicke Death: How Did He Die? Truth Behind His Death!

Who Was Alan Thicke?

Alan Thicke‘s parents, nurse Shirley “Joan” Isobel Marie and stockbroker William Jeffery, had him on March 1, 1947, in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada. His parents got a divorce in 1953, and his mom later remarried a guy named Brian Thicke, thus he and his siblings all wound up in Elliot Lake.

Alan was crowned homecoming king during his time at Elliot Lake Secondary School and went on to earn his diploma in 1965. He studied at Western Ontario University and pledged to the Delta Upsilon fraternity.

What Was Alan Thicke By Profession?

In the 1970s, he hosted the Canadian game show First Impressions, and in the late ’80s, he hosted the popular game show Animal Crack-Ups, which included celebrities.

On the chat show “Fernwood 2 Night,” which has a cast of characters inspired by “Mary Harman, Mary Hartman,” Thicke was brought on as the show’s producer and head of the writing staff. Thicke appeared frequently on the hit Canadian chat show “The Alan Hamel Show” in the late ’70s.

During the 1980s, Thicke hosted a successful chat show in Canada under the title The Alan Thicke Show. He also briefly hosted a syndicated late-night talk show in the United States under the name Thicke of the Night, but that show did not last.

He began his career as a host, but his role as psychiatrist and parent Jason Seaver in the 1980s sitcom Growing Pains brought him widespread fame. Because of this part, Thicke became famous overnight.

In total, ABC aired the show’s nine seasons between 1985 and 1992. In both “The Growing Pains Movie” (released in 2000) and “Growing Pains: Return of the Seavers” (released in 2004), Thicke returned to the character of Seaver.

Alan Thicke Death

Alan Thicke had been given a dire warning about his heart months before he passed away. After fainting on the ice while playing hockey with his youngest son Carter on December 13 at age 69, the Growing Pains star passed away.

The official death certificate acquired by PEOPLE listed “ruptured aorta” and “standard type A aortic dissection” as the official cause of death.

This Wednesday’s episode of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry will include the late actor and his late wife, Tanya (Callau) Thicke. A preview of the episode was released by E! News, and in it, Henry and Tanya watch the reading that Tyler had with Alan, in which the psychic foretold the actor’s death of a heart attack.

“I need to remember this… Health is a topic I need to broach, and more specifically, family health “In the video, Henry explains it to Alan. Men in your household should bear in mind that high blood pressure is something we need to watch for.

From “a family and gene standpoint,” he explains, “there may be numerous men within your family who end up dealing with blood pressure issues at a later age, but also suffer with either a heart murmur or heart arrhythmia.” However, “heart,” which is related to blood pressure, seems to be the only option.

“Kind of think about that. In a similar vein, I have several contacts who have passed on and acknowledged their passing “asserts Henry. It’s almost like they’re saying, ‘Don’t forget about your own heart.’ The next communication Alan gets urges him to “be proactive” about his health.

Tanya, who married Alan in 2005, told E! News last week that it is “devastating” to learn that Henry saw cardiac issues in Alan. My husband went in for a thorough exam two months later, and he got clean health of bill, so I think the fact that he touched on the heart and kind of kept emphasizing that helped,” she added.

“Alan suffered a major heart attack, medically referred to as an aortic dissection. Even though no one could find any evidence of it in their family tree, it turns out to be genetic. A medical professional wouldn’t have been anticipating finding it.” Furthermore, she let it slip that the couple was expecting their first child together.

“Since we intended to start a family soon, Alan went to the doctor for a checkup to make sure he was physically capable of fathering a child. It happened at such an extraordinary time “her words

“The episode reveals that Tyler did reveal that Alan asked him, “Do you see children?” during the reading. …while Tyler simply said, “No.” “she elaborated I kept asking Alan, “Isn’t it funny that Tyler didn’t see it?”

Tanya is going to court against Alan’s two eldest kids, Brennan Thicke and Robin Thicke. Last week, the couple filed a case against her, claiming in documents obtained by PEOPLE that she is now claiming that the prenuptial agreement she signed before marrying the star is unlawful.

Tanya’s lawyer, Adam F. Streisand, however, told PEOPLE The prenuptial agreement between Tanya and her husband has never been contested, and Tanya has no plans to do so in the future.

Streisand added in a statement to PEOPLE, “Tanya Thicke has never threatened to take private family things public, and she never has.” “Alan’s sons have clearly chosen this disgusting public slander technique to coerce Tanya by inciting the tabloid media, launching a baseless lawsuit, and rejecting family mediation.

Tanya is still grieving the loss of her husband, Alan, and she plans to deal with his sons’ lies behind closed doors out of respect for Alan’s memory.”