Alec Baldwin Could Face Prosecution For The ‘rust’ Shooting

According to documents obtained by The Post, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office is preparing to release their final investigative report on the shooting that occurred on the set of “Rust.” If the report finds that Alec Baldwin was responsible for firing the round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, he may soon face criminal charges.

A copy of the proposal submitted by Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies to the New Mexico Board of Finance indicates that she is seeking $635,500 in emergency funding to prosecute up to four people in connection with the incident.

Although she did not name the four suspects, she did say that “one of the probable defendants is well-known movie actor Alec Baldwin” and that the prosecution may need four separate jury trials.

Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and murdered Halyna Hutchins and wounded Joel Souza during a rehearsal for the film Rust. Carmack-Altwies said in the request that “several individuals had handled the rifle that ultimately murdered Hutchins and injured Souza.”

My office has been waiting for the FBI to analyze evidence since October of [2021]. The completed investigation was just delivered to my department. We’re still waiting on a few things, but they should be here any day now.

After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors in Santa Fe concluded that “defendants from ‘RUST’ would need to be punished soon,” thus they submitted a grant proposal, as stated by Carmack-Altwies in the request.

She then stated, “I am ready to start the determination of what individuals will be criminally charged in this case.”

Baldwin has maintained his innocence, saying the gun went off by accident while it was in his hands during a dress rehearsal in October of last year. A recent forensic report conducted by the FBI, however, determined that the gun would not have discharged without human intervention.

In a statement, the actor’s lawyer, Luke Nikas, said it was still unclear who, if anyone, could be charged in the incident.

According to Nikas, the district attorney has not yet received the sheriff’s report or decided whether or not any charges would be filed in this matter.

After the funding request was received on August 30, I had conversations with the district attorney’s office, where I was advised that it was too soon to discuss the matter because they had not yet read the file or thought about their charging decision.

In response to a question from the Santa Fe New Mexican about potential charges, Carmack-Altwies indicated that her office’s attorneys are “definitely looking at all the homicide offenses and any gun statutes under New Mexico penal code.”

Carmack-Altwies stated in the request that the office does not have sufficient resources to prosecute this high-profile case in addition to the other matters now pending.

The funds will be used to hire a “better qualified” attorney with 26 years of experience as a prosecutor so that she can “give this case her undivided attention.”

According to the document, the office would also need to hire a paralegal, a media spokesman, and a number of experts on firearms, firearm handling on film sets, and film set safety regulations.

Carmack-Altwies warned that “the entire community will be harmed” if the funding is not approved.

To help fund the prosecution of the ‘RUST’ case, funds from other, less publicized cases will have to be reallocated. Because of this, she suggested that plea bargaining with repeat and violent offenders may be pursued instead of jury trials to save money.

We’re talking about dangerous felons being let back into the society again.

Documents reveal that the state finance board granted the office $317,000, or approximately half of what it requested.

Carmack-Altwies said to the Santa Fe New Mexican that the remainder of the funds would be obtained through a special appropriation.