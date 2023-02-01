Alec Baldwin Is Officially Facing Voluntary Manslaughter Charges Related To The Incident In Rust

On Tuesday, formal accusations of involuntary manslaughter were brought against actor Alec Baldwin in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of another person when they were filming “Rust” in New Mexico.
Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who worked as the film’s armourer, have been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Halyna Hutchins in October of 2021. Hutchins was the cinematographer for the film.
David Halls, who is serving as the first assistant director, has already consented to enter a plea of no contest to the accusation of negligent use of a deadly weapon. On Tuesday, prosecutors stated that the acceptance of the plea agreement by a judge is still waiting, noting that there is no predetermined schedule for the approval.
In the petition, numerous of the reasons for the accusations were listed. One of these reasons was that the prosecution claimed Baldwin’s interviews with law police and the media were inconsistent.
“Baldwin displayed very inconsistent accounts of what happened during the incident when firing the gun that killed Hutchins,” the investigator Robert Shilling wrote in the statement of probable cause. “Baldwin conducted many media interviews and law enforcement interviews,” Shilling wrote. “He fired the gun that killed Hutchins.”
According to Shilling, the evidence proved that Baldwin had his finger within the trigger, and that the trigger was pulled, which contradicts Baldwin’s allegations, which state that he did not pull the trigger. In addition, the evidence showed that the trigger was pulled.
In December 2021, Baldwin had stated to George Stephanopoulos of ABC News that he would “never point a pistol at someone and pull the trigger.”
According to what Shilling wrote, photographs and videos “clearly show Baldwin, several times, with his finger inside of the trigger guard and on the trigger,” all while he was moving the hammer, drawing, pointing, and holstering the revolver.
In addition, Shilling asserted that Baldwin had only had a little amount of training with weapons while working on the set and that, according to testimony and evidence, there was no safety briefing held on the day that the deadly shooting occurred.
Read More:
- Responding Officers Fatally Shot A Man Who Was Firing An AR-15-style Rifle Inside Target
- After A Standoff With Police For Hours, Oregon Kidnapping Suspect Benjamin Foster Was Found Dead