Alex Cox Death: Truth Behind His Death & Did He Really Kill Lori Vallow’s Husband?

Alex Cox Death: The next shocking true-crime documentary to hit Netflix is Sins of Our Mother. Skye Borgman, whose directing resume includes Girl in the Picture and Abducted in Plain Sight, explores the story of Lori Vallow and her fifth husband, Chad Guy Daybell, in Sins of Our Mother.

The pair has been charged with the first-degree murders of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, and their two children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow. They will go to trial in early 2023. Sins of Our Mother’s three episodes are full of unbelievable turns, especially those involving Lori Vallow’s brother,

Who Was Alex Cox?

Alexander Lamar Cox, better known as Alex Cox, was Lori Vallow’s elder brother. Cox fatally murdered Lori’s fourth husband, Charles Vallow, on July 11, 2019. When the police arrived, he cooperated with them and told them he had shot Charles Vallow in self-defence and to defend his sister and niece Tylee. This is all depicted in Sins of Our Mother.

It has never been substantiated, however, Cox is heard on police body cam footage accusing Vallow of abusing his sister. Cox had previously been into fights with both of Lori’s husbands, so this one was not unexpected. According to ABC News, Cox assaulted Lori’s third husband, Joseph Anthony Ryan Jr., in 2007. Tylee’s first son, Colby, was adopted by Ryan, who was also her biological father.

Ryan was tasered by Cox, who also threatened his life. After entering a guilty plea in Texas court, he was given a sentence of 90 days in jail and five years of probation. Adam Cox, the brother of Lori and Alex, notified police after Charles Vallow’s murder about the recurring pattern of violence.

According to reports, he informed police: “As previously mentioned, Lori and Alex conspired to have Joe killed. There is something off about the way Lori and Alex think, I’m telling you. Lori doesn’t see any meaning in death. In my opinion, there are too many warning signs for comfort.”

Apparently, a heart attack took Joseph Ryan’s life in Arizona in April of this year. When Tylee vanished in September of 2019, Alex Cox was one of the last people to see her alive. On June 9, 2020, police discovered the body of a 16-year-old girl in Chad Daybell’s backyard.

People have obtained a probable cause affidavit that claims Alex Cox was on Daybell’s property on dates that match the last times Tylee and JJ were seen. Tylee was with JJ, Lori Vallow, and Alex Cox when they were last seen in Yellowstone National Park on September 8, 2019. On September 23, 2019, the last time anyone saw JJ. On the 9th of June, 2020, his body was discovered in the same place as Daybell’s.

In November of 2019, after Tylee and JJ had been reported missing, Lori Vallow and Alex Cox are seen on video in Rexburg, Idaho, transferring belongings in and out of a storage locker. Lori Vallow is the one who rented the locker. If you click on the link, you’ll find more information about the Death of other prominent people, such as Steve Irwin. Pablo Escobar, Nipsey Hustle.

Lori Vallow was taken into custody by the Kauai Police Department in Princeville, Hawaii on February 20, 2020. She and her companion, Danielle Daybell, had disappeared at the end of that month. Prosecutors in Madison County, Idaho have charged her with two felonies, including desertion and failing to provide for a dependant.

What Happened to Alex Cox?

Alex Cox was found guilty of murder in September 2021, more than two years after he shot and killed Charles Vallow. Alex Cox was never brought to justice for the murder of Charles Vallow because he shot and killed himself a few months after the incident. Cox passed away on December 12, 2019, of unspecified causes of death. He was 51.

His death was attributed to hypertension and blood clots, per findings from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office. Lori Vallow has been charged with plotting her husband Charles’s murder. According to ABC, Alex Cox is named as a co-conspirator in the Vallow-Daybell indictment for the murders of Tylee, JJ, and Tammy Daybell.

In October 2021, an Arizona law enforcement official published a call from the year 2020 in which Alex Cox’s ex-wife, Debbie, claimed he had a sexual relationship with her. Debbie married Cox in 1992 and divorced him the following year; she told a detective that he often commented on how beautiful his sister was and described how often the two of them engaged in “inappropriate sexual touching.”

East Idaho News reports that she came forward after learning that Tylee and JJ’s bodies had been found. Lori Vallow has been accused of having an unhealthy obsession with her brother, but she has remained silent on the matter. There is a new movie called Sins of Our Mother that you can see right now on Netflix.

To find out more, check out this page. You are encouraged to revisit our site frequently, as we will update it as necessary. It would be great if you could forward this to your friends and family. Check out californiaexaminer.net and tell us how well you understand our goals.