Alex Honnold Net Worth: Is He Still Climbing?

Alex Honnold is an American professional rock climber. He is widely considered one of the best rock climbers in the world, thanks to the fact that he is the only person to have ever completed a free solo ascent of El Capitan.

Alex Honnold Early Life

The beginning, Alex Honnold was born in Sacramento, California, on August 17, 1985. His mother and father were also educators at the local university. His paternal grandfather was German, and his maternal grandmother was Polish.

At age five, he started visiting a climbing gym, and by age 10, he was going there many times a week, showing his dedication to the sport. He participated in and frequently won national rock climbing competitions as a young man. After finishing high school at Mira Loma in 2003, he studied civil engineering at the University of California, Berkeley.

He had a rough time in his first year of college. He did not make many friends because he did not live in the dorms but rented an apartment from a family acquaintance. The loss of his grandma and his parents’ separation during his freshman year only added to his sense of isolation.

In addition to missing many classes, he dropped out of college after taking a semester off to prepare for the Scottish National Climbing Championships. He dropped out of school to spend time climbing and driving throughout California in his mom’s minivan. After his minivan gave out, he resorted to a bicycle and a tent for transportation and shelter. From 2004 until 2009, he claims to have subsisted on less than $1,000 per month.

Alex Honnold Personal Life: Who Is His Better Half?

Honnold and his fiancée, Sandi McCandless, first met in 2015 during a book signing and are expecting their first child in late 2019. September of 2020 was the month of their wedding.

The connection between them was an essential part of the story of the documentary “Free Solo.” Since 2012, he has donated one-third of his earnings to solar energy initiatives to expand access to clean power around the globe.

Alex Honnold Career: When Did He Start Climbing?

He had been competing in climbing events for most of his life, but until about 2007, he was largely unknown even inside the climbing world. He free soloed Astroman and Rostrum in Yosemite Valley that year, matching the achievement of climber Peter Croft in 1987. When he had accomplished this, he finally became well-known among climbers.

The following year, he free soloed a 1,200-foot-tall finger crack that splits Zion’s Moonlight Buttress, and when this success was revealed, many assumed it was a prank due to the great difficulty of the climb and the timing of the news on April 1st. Later in 2008, Honnold climbed Half Dome’s 2,000-foot Regular Northwest Face without a rope; in 2012, he mounted it in a new record time of 1 hour and 22 minutes.

In 2009, he had already gained some notoriety among climbers. He signed a three-year contract, but outside of that niche audience, he was still mostly unknown. 2010 saw him honoured with the Golden Piton Award for endurance rock climbing.

By 2011, he had already gained some notoriety outside the climbing community as one of the world’s best free solo rock climbers. While on the cover of National Geographic in May of 2011, he also attempted to climb El Capitan in the winter of the same year, missing the record by 45 seconds.

In 2012, he became widely known after discussing his free solo ascent of Half Dome’s Regular Northwest Face on “60 Minutes” and being featured in the documentary climbing film “Alone on the Wall.” He and another climber Hans Florine tried again in June of that year to establish a new record for the fastest ascent of El Capitan, and they did so in 2 hours, 23 minutes, and 46 seconds.

In 2014, a documentary called “Valley Uprising” chronicled the rise of rock climbing in Yosemite National Park. Five climbers featured in the film, including Honnold, were sponsored by Cliff Bar. Despite this, a few months after the movie’s debut, Cliff Bar cut ties with the featured professional climbers.

They claimed they decided because they were worried about the climbers’ willingness to take risks and the extent to which they were pushing the limits of the sport. Honnold is known for his willingness to put his life in danger while maintaining an air of nonchalance.

Honnold climbed the 2,900-foot Freerider route on El Capitan on June 3rd, 2017, becoming the first person to do so without an aid belay. Some have called his ascent one of the most outstanding athletic achievements of all time, as he finished it in under 3 hours and 56 minutes.

Jimmy Chin, a climber and photographer, and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, a filmmaker and photographer, produced the documentary film “Free Solo” in 2018 detailing their ascent. This film took home the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature that year.

Alex Honnold Net Worth: How Much He Earns?

Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Aug 17, 1985 (37 years old) Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.8 m)

Alex Honnold net worth is $2 million. He eventually turned this into a charitable organisation called the Honnold Foundation, whose mission is to increase the adoption of solar energy in underdeveloped regions. Dierdre Wolownick, Honnold’s mother, is the oldest woman to scale El Capitan, having done so at the ripe old age of 66.

