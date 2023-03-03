Alex Murdaugh Was Convicted In A Double Homicide Case

In a trial that captured the nation’s attention, South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh was found guilty on Thursday of killing both his wife and son.
Murdaugh, 54, was charged with shooting his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, to death after they were discovered dead at the family’s Colleton County hunting estate in June 2021. In Walterboro, South Carolina, at the Colleton County Courthouse, the jury deliberated for two hours and fifty minutes.
In the case, the disgraced attorney was found guilty on two counts of murder and two weapons offences.
The courtroom was silent as Murdaugh was taken into custody and carried away in handcuffs Thursday night after the unanimous decision was read. On Friday at 9:30 am, a sentencing hearing was supposed to take place.
The potential prison terms for the two murder charges range from 30 years to life in prison without the possibility of release.
Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman dismissed a juror earlier on Thursday for engaging in what he considered improper remarks outside the courthouse. In his own defence, Murdaugh testified last week that he did not kill his wife and son in what the prosecution claimed was an unsuccessful attempt to hide his financial fraud.
Murdaugh asserted, “I never once shot my wife or my son. He did, however, acknowledge that he misled the investigators about when he last saw his family.
The Murdaugh family name had been closely associated with the legal community in South Carolina’s Low Country prior to the trial, which got underway on January 25. Family members prosecuted all criminal cases in a five-county region known as “Murdaugh County” from 1920 until 2006.
They acted as solicitors, or local prosecutors. In addition, the family established a well-known personal injury litigation practise.
But in February 2019, a boat purportedly operated by Alex Murdaugh’s then-19-year-old son, Paul, crashed near Parris Island, South Carolina, killing five people and shattering the family’s reputation of strength and dominance. Mallory Beach, a 19-year-old passenger, was one of those slain.
According to hospital records, Paul Murdaugh had a blood alcohol level that was three times the legal limit when four of the five survivors were admitted. He later entered a not guilty plea to three felony counts of drunken boating, but his father killed him before he could go to trial.
Following the incident, the Beach family filed a wrongful death lawsuit, which, according to the prosecution, contributed to the motivation behind the final murders of Paul and Maggie. According to the prosecution, Alex Murdaugh killed Paul, now 22, and Maggie, 52, in a failed attempt to cover up his own financial fraud.
Authorities have looked into two additional suspicious deaths in the vicinity as a result of the Murdaugh murder inquiry. Gloria Satterfield, the longtime housekeeper for the Murdaughs, passed away in 2018 after allegedly falling at work. She tripped over their dogs, according to the Murdaugh family, and banged her head.
The lawyers for the Satterfield family claim that Alex Murdaugh admitted to Satterfield’s kids that he was to blame for her demise and promised to “take care of the boys” by suing himself to recover from personal liability insurance.
However, the family claimed they never received any money from Murdaugh, and in 2021 they sued him. Murdaugh allegedly misappropriated the settlement funds, which totaled more than $400,000, according to a January article in The New Yorker. Police launched a criminal investigation into Satterfield’s passing after Murdaugh was taken into custody.
In Hampton County, South Carolina, in July 2015, the body of 19-year-old Stephen Smith was discovered in the middle of a country road. Police have revived the inquiry into his death after Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed, despite the initial determination that it was a hit-and-run.
Buster Murdaugh, the eldest son of Alex Murdaugh, has been linked to Smith by people included in the Netflix documentary “The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal,” and Buster is mentioned in reports on the case written by highway patrol investigators.
