Alex Murdaugh Will Testify In His Own Defence This Thursday

Alex Murdaugh declared in court on Thursday that he intends to testify against himself in his double homicide case.
Murdaugh informed Judge Clifton Newman that he intended to testify before the jury was brought into the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday.
“I’ll provide a testimony. I want to give evidence, “said him. The choice seems to go against what his defence attorneys had hoped for.
Alex Murdaugh Is Suspected Of Killing His Wife And Son
Murdaugh, 54, is suspected of killing his 54-year-old wife Maggie Murdaugh and his 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh in June 2021.
Following tweet shows emotional side of Alex Murdaugh.
TEARS & SNOT! 👀 #AlexMurdaugh is emotional- without a doubt. But we don’t know why! Who is he feeling sorry for? Paul & Maggie? They are the true victims here! 💔💔 @CourtTV #MurdaughTrial #MurdaughFamily pic.twitter.com/1hvj77ASYf
— Julie Grant (@JulieCourtTV) February 23, 2023
Jim Griffin, the defence attorney, sought the judge on Wednesday for an injunction prohibiting the state from questioning Murdaugh about his alleged financial crimes in the event that he gives a testimony.
The disgraced lawyer is accused of stealing about $9 million from his law practise and clients, leading to more than 90 counts against him.
The jury has already heard a lot of information concerning the alleged scams, including an audiotaped confession in which Murdaugh confesses to taking part in many of the schemes.
The principle, according to lead prosecutor Creighton Waters, is that cross-examination should be “broad open.”
He continued by saying that Murdaugh’s credibility is at stake because of the suspected financial misdeeds.
McCullough, who is also a close friend of Murdaugh attorney Dick Harpootlian, stated,
“They must evaluate the risk of a mistrial vs putting him on the stand and swinging for the fences.”
According to Bamberg Legal’s Justin Bamberg, Murdaugh’s only chance of winning the case is to testify, according to Fox News Digital. There is no other way to account for his alibi’s numerous contradictions.
