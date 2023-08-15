Algeria Pulls Barbie Movie from Theaters Amid Controversy

The “Barbie” movie, a Hollywood blockbuster, has been abruptly removed from theaters in Algeria, raising questions and sparking discussions around censorship and cultural values. The decision comes almost a month after the film’s release in the North African country.
According to online news outlet 24H Algerie, Algeria’s Ministry of Culture and Arts issued a directive to cinemas in Algiers, Oran, and Constantine to immediately cease screening the movie. However, neither the ministry nor the Algerian Audiovisual Regulatory Authority has provided a specific reason for this decision.
The film had previously opened in select Algerian cinemas, but distributors recently pulled it from their screening schedules. The move follows similar actions taken by authorities in Kuwait and Lebanon, where the live-action “Barbie” movie faced bans due to concerns about the film’s perceived impact on conservative values.
The decision has elicited a mix of responses in Algeria. Some individuals have expressed their discontent on social media using the hashtag “#IAmBarbie,” while others have decried the action as censorship and bigotry. Criticisms have also emerged, with accusations of inconsistency regarding moral standards among those in power.
Despite claims that the film threatens morality, “Barbie” does not explicitly feature sexuality or LGBTQ+ references. Instead, it stands out for its vibrant visuals and inclusive message, advocating for gender equality and inclusion. The controversy highlights the complex landscape of cultural norms and sensitivities, particularly in regions where discussions of homosexuality remain taboo.
It’s worth noting that the “Barbie” movie, distributed by Warner Bros., has achieved significant commercial success, grossing over $1 billion worldwide since its release. As the film industry continues to navigate cultural nuances and societal values, this incident underscores the broader dialogue surrounding artistic expression, censorship, and differing viewpoints.
