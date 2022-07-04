Netflix Confirms All of Us Are Dead Season 2 With New Trailer

It’s Netflix’s GeekedWeek, so there will be a lot of announcements about sci-fi, fantasy, and comic book shows, as well as zombie shows, which are a mix of all of those. Even though the Korean zombie drama All of Us are Dead came out in late January and shot to the top of Netflix around the world, it has been in limbo ever since.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Plot

“They’re back”—the intriguing last words spoken in the final scene of the dramatic climax of Season 1 have left a trail of burning questions, which hopefully will be answered in the future season.

The finale of Season 1 saw the main surviving high schoolers find that Nam-ra (from whom they had been separated after surviving the mass bombing ordered over the city in a bid to exterminate the zombie virus) was still alive and had been staying on the rooftop of their high school building.

When On-jo urges Nam-ra to go back to the camp where the other survivors were staying, Nam-ra answers, “I still have some things left to do here,” adding “some already escaped outside the school but there are still a few left.”

They’re back,” she exclaims as she hears an unknown sound in the distance, before leaping from the building and vanishing into the depths below.

In addition to Eun-Ji (played by Oh Hye-soo), who was last seen in captivity at a lab—and Gwi-Nam (played by Yoo In-soo), the villain character was believed to have died along with Cheong-san after being blown away by a giant blaze from the bombing, Season 2 could explore the whereabouts of other zombies who may have survived.

Both Eun-Ji and Gwi-Nam are immortal zombies. They are infected but still alive (since they continue to create a heartbeat) and retain other human attributes (such as an unyielding thirst for revenge) (such as an unrelenting drive for revenge).

Dishing on prospective plot lines for future seasons back in early February, the director of the series, J.Q. Lee (also known as Lee Jae-kyoo), indicated that season 2 would have “a bit of a different feel” from the first season, South Korea’s NewsPim reported at the time.

“If season 1 was about the survival of mankind, then season 2 would be about the survival of the undead,” Lee remarked.

The director stated Season 2 might see a struggle erupt with the immune and immortal zombies fighting against the rest of the undead.

As reported by NewsPim, the filmmaker feels that a third season’s plot could take on a “great world war type theme.

Netflix has made the first season of All of Us Are Dead readily available for viewing by those who desire it.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Cast

While cast members for Season 2 have yet to be revealed, many of the main characters are likely to return with plenty of unsolved issues remaining for the high schoolers who survived the zombie breakout in Season 1.

Netflix posted a video on Tuesday featuring four of the show’s core cast members from Season 1, which could be a clue that they will return for Season 2.

In the video, Yoon Chan-young (who plays Cheong-san, a crucial cast member assumed dead following the bombing of Hyosan) says: “Please join me in welcoming everyone back after an absence of a while. All of us at All of Us Are Dead would want to express our gratitude to you for your support.”

“I hope you’re all doing well,” adds Park Ji-hu (who plays On-jo, Cheong-best san’s buddy who escapes the outbreak).

Adds the starlet: “In addition, we’re doing great. And you must have heard the news,” before Lomon (who plays Su-hook, Cheong-close san’s friend who survived the epidemic), declares, “All of Us Are Dead Season 2 has been confirmed. Please keep an eye out for the upcoming second season.”

Finally, Cho Yi-Hyun (who portrays the school president Nam-RA) is seen “saying: “I wonder what will happen in Season 2 of All of Us Are Dead?” But I’ll have to leave you here as my pals are waiting for me. So long for now.”

A precise release date for the upcoming season has yet to be confirmed. According to Harper’s Bazaar South Korea, Netflix, and the show’s production firm plan to share further information about the production timetable and release date in due course.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Announcement

