All The Queens Men Season 2: Release Date, Cast and More

All the Queen’s Men is a television drama produced in the United States by Christian Keyes. Tyler Perry is the show’s director and writer. With the help of Michelle Sneed, Keyes and Perry serve as executive producers of the series.

On September 9th, 2021, the first episode of the show’s first season aired. IMDb has given the show a rating of 5.4/10 based on the opinions of critics and viewers. The show was given a second season order on February 1, 2022.

All The Queens Men Season 2 Cast

Eva Marcille portrays Marilyn “Madame DeVille” in the film. She is a tough businesswoman in the male exotic nightclub market, and her swagger is a trademark of her success. The people who work for Madam are dedicated to making sure that she and her enterprise are a success. Regardless of where her adventure takes her, she is determined to make more of a name for herself.

The more money and authority Madam has, however, the more challenges she encounters. Because the show’s creators just recently renewed it. It’s impossible to know what the next synopsis will be.

Eva Marcille, Skyh Alvester Black, Candace Maxwell, Racquel Palmer, Michael Bolwaire, Keith Swift, Dion Rome, and Jeremy Williams are expected to reprise their roles.

In September of 2021, BET+ broadcast the first season of All the Queen’s Men, which aired for the first time in the United States. There were a total of ten episodes, each lasting an hour. We’ve been given a few clues by the creators, despite the fact that they haven’t made an official announcement.

Twenty episodes are planned for Season 2, with as many as ten being released in the first half of 2022 and the remaining ones coming at a later date. The producers have yet to make a public statement about the film.

All The Queens Men Season 2 Trailer

The All the Queen’s Men Season 2 trailer has yet to be released by the show’s creators. In the meantime, you can check out the first episode of Season 1 here:

Season One of “All the Queen’s Men” Recap

All the Queen’s Men is a wonderful show on the strength of women. It doesn’t matter if you’re male or female when it comes to business. Knowing how to play the game is all you need.

The story revolves around Marilyn “Madame” Deville, a fictitious woman who goes by the name Marilyn Deville. “Eden” is a high-end male strip club owned and operated by a strong, powerful, and fierce businesswoman. Maintaining the business is her top priority.

As time passes, the company is compelled to compete with other businesses in its industry. It wasn’t long before she was the target of death threats and even death threats. But we’re confident that our lady boss will be able to handle them all with ease.

After saving her club and its employees from a shark attack in season one, she returns in season two to save more lives. After being freed from prison, Anthony (Black) has had difficulty obtaining a job because of his mysterious past. At Eden, Madame recruits him as a doorman.

Aspiring teenage DJ Dime (Maxwell) looks up to Madame as a role model. In addition to being the club’s DJ, Madame is also its manager. The character of Blue, played by Raquel Palmer, is in charge of Madame’s security and helps her out when things get a little out of hand.

He’s known as Doc, a male stripper whose true name is Michael Boulware. Even though he doesn’t appear it, Fatal Attractions, aka Keith Swift, is the club’s oldest dancer.

Dion Rome performs as El Fuego, one of Eden’s other dancers. He has a reputation for making out with attractive ladies, and Madame is no exception. As the show’s lead stripper, Jermy Williams portrays Midnight, a man full of self-assurance. He exclusively performs at night, and Madame is his biggest fan. To blackmail Madame, the evil guys engage the Concierge (Keys), a desperate hitman.

