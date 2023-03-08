Allegiant Credit Card Login: How to Reset the User ID or Password for an Allegiant Credit Card Account That You Forgot?

You earn points when you use your Allegiant Credit Card to make purchases, minus returns, credits, and adjustments (“Net Purchases”). The following transactions are not considered purchases and will not earn points: Balance Transfers and Cash Advances (each as defined in your Credit Card Agreement), fees, interest charges, fraudulent
Allegiant Credit Card Login
- Go to https://www.bankofamerica.com/ to log in with your Allegiant credit card.
- Click on the “Chat for Login or Registration Help” tab placed on the top right side of the screen.
- When the chat box comes up, type “card activation” into it.
- Click on the link in the answer that says “Start: Card Activation.”
- Click the “Send” button after adding your card number.
- Finish the process by giving any extra information that the page asks for.
Details On How To Get Rewards?
When you book through Allegiant, you can use your points for flights, hotels, car rentals, and attractions. There are no blackout dates, but you can’t use points for hotel-only bookings. You can pay for a purchase with your points up to the full amount, including taxes and fees. Based on how Allegiant values them, each point is worth 1 cent.
Basically, there are no minimum points needed to cash in a reward, since you can cash in as little as 1 point. If you have enough points to pay for the whole trip, you won’t be able to pay for it with both cash and points.
Allegiant Credit Card Perks and Limitations
Even though the annual fee for the Allegiant World Mastercard is only $59, the benefits and perks for Allegiant flyers fall short of what was expected:
- Priority boarding: When cardholders fly, they can get to the front of the line to get on the plane first.
- Free drink: Allegiant cardholders get a free drink on the plane, even if it’s an alcoholic drink.
- When you book an eligible vacation package, you can get two flights for the price of one. The
- Allegiant World Mastercard’s “two-for-one airfare” perk might be the best thing about it. There are rules and restrictions.
- No fees for foreign transactions: Even though Allegiant doesn’t fly to other countries, the card doesn’t charge a fee for making purchases in other countries
If you need help logging in your card, try one of the following:
How to Reset the User ID or Password for an Allegiant Credit Card Account That You Forgot?
Step 1: Go to the sign-in site for the Allegiant Credit Card. The link is already given in the section above where you log in.
Step 2: Click the “Forgot ID/Password?” link below the “Log In” button, as shown in the picture below.
Step 3: The page you’re taken to will ask you for some basic information, such as:
- Card or Number of Account (Last 6 digits)
- Tax ID Number or Social Security Number (SSN) (TIN)
- Click the “Continue” button once you’ve filled in all the information.
Step 4: Keep doing what it tells you to do until the verification process is done. After that, you’ll be taken to the login page, where your username and a new password will already be filled in.
How To Sign Up For An Allegiant Credit Card Account?
Step 1: Go to the login page for the Allegiant Credit Card. The link is already listed in the section above where you sign in.
Step 2: Click the blue button that says “Enroll in Online Banking” in the middle of the homepage, as shown in the image below.
Step 3: The website needs to confirm your email, so you must fill in your email address, confirm it, and click the “Send Code” button. In a few minutes, an email with a temporary code will be sent to you.
Step 4: Type in the code and click the “Submit” button.
Step 5: Carefully read the Online Banking Service Agreement and click “Continue” if you agree with it.
Step 6: Make your own Online ID and Passcode, then click “Continue.”
Step 7: Choose whether you want us to remember what device you’re using. If you are using a computer that is shared, choose “No.”
Step 8: After that, you’ll be sent to the page where you can sign in to your newly made Allegiant credit card account.
