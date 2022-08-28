Amazon Buying Electronic Arts Rumors Debunked

Though it’s been claimed Amazon will soon declare that it’s put in a formal offer to acquire Electronic Arts (EA), Amazon is not expected to make a bid for EA, according to CNBC.

For a few weeks now, speculation has been rife online that one of Apple, Disney, or Amazon will acquire Electronic Arts.

The speculation follows a series of historic mergers and acquisitions in the video game industry, the largest of which was Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activison Blizzard.