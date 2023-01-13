Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp Verdict Has A Chilling Effect On Women And Calls For A New Trial Or Reversal

Johnny Depp was awarded nearly $10 million in damages, which Amber Heard’s attorneys have called “obviously excessive considering the tight time frame for which Depp might recover.” In this article, we will read about Johnny Depp Verdict.
Amber Heard filed an appeal of the defamation decision against Johnny Depp, requesting a reversal or a new trial and arguing that the verdict had a “chilling impact” on women’s freedom of speech.
Heard, 36, and her new attorneys questioned the June 1 conviction and the decision to hold the trial in Virginia in a petition obtained by PEOPLE on November 23. (Depp, 59, sued Heard, his ex-wife, in 2018 over an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post, but the piece didn’t specifically name him; the Post’s servers are in Virginia.)
The legal case involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard unfolded in the context of their relationship, as detailed in the following timeline.
2009
While shooting “The Rum Diary,” a film based on Hunter S. Thompson’s novel, Depp and Heard cross paths. As Paul Kemp, Depp portrayed a journalist who relocates to Puerto Rico and becomes obsessed with Chenault, played by Heard, despite her engagement to a wealthy businessman.
2012
Court filings filed by Heard indicate that she and Depp started dating. Depp and his longtime girlfriend Vanessa Paradis split up the same year.
2014
Heard is shown wearing an engagement ring, and following interviews with Depp seem to confirm their engagement.
After some time, the news of the engagement appears in The Daily Mail.
2015
In a small ceremony, Heard and Depp exchange vows. The pair draws criticism for attempting to illegally import their canines, Pistol and Boo, to Australia.
The two went on to share a solemn video of regret.
In the end, Heard faces three charges: falsifying documents, illegally importing Pistol and Boo into Australia, and a second act of illegal importation.
2016
Heard files for divorce in the month of May and is given a restraining order against her husband.
Heard said Depp had thrown a phone at her, causing bruises, according to her account.
Over the course of our whole relationship, Johnny Depp has been verbally and physically abusive to me “Hearst claims in a legal declaration. His temper is easily ignited. When he loses his rage, it’s terrifying because he’s so paranoid. She describes the life she was “in dread that Johnny may show up at [our house] unexpectedly and torture me both mentally and physically.
Heard’s request that Depp takes anger management classes for a year was denied by the judge, and the protective order was not extended to the couple’s canines.
The police decide not to file charges against Depp, who has disputed the allegations of an attack on the actress.
In a later joint statement, the pair confirms that their divorce is final.
According to the statement, Heard and her former partner had a “passionate and often tumultuous, but always bound by love” relationship, and she planned to donate the settlement money to charity.
2017
The divorce between the two parties is finalized.
2018
The defamation case centers on an opinion piece written by Heard for The Washington Post. She says in the editorial, “I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I suffered the full power of our culture’s hatred for women who speak up.”
In the article, Heard discusses the abuse she suffered as a child and as an adult. It does not include Depp’s name.
At the crux of the post, Heard calls for assistance for women experiencing domestic violence.
“Now is the time to strengthen and create gender-inclusive institutions. The Violence Against Women Act should be reauthorized and strengthened as a first step “A writer, she puts pen to paper.
2019
Depp sues Heard for defamation, saying the Post article was a scheme for Heard to whip up great headlines for herself. Depp further asserts that she is not the victim but the abuser in their marital dispute.
Depp claims $50 million in damages.
2020
Audio of Heard purportedly saying she hit Depp is published by The Daily Mail.
The British publication “The Sun” referred to Depp as a “wife-beater,” leading to a libel trial in the United Kingdom. Depp has filed a lawsuit against The Sun’s editor-in-chief Dan Wootton and the corporation that owns The Sun, News Group Newspapers.
Paradis, Depp’s ex-girlfriend, has come up to defend him, saying that the actor “is the farthest thing” from a violent person.
Depp brings up rumors that Heard had an affair with Elon Musk, a billionaire, and James Franco, an actor. The author further asserts that Heard was physically abusive to him and that she also left her own feces in their bed.
A judge rules in favor of The Sun in November.
The newspaper issues a statement reading, “Domestic violence victims must never be silenced, and we commend the judge for his careful consideration and thank Amber Heard for her fortitude in providing evidence to the court.”
Depp announces his departure from the “Fantastic Beasts” trilogy in an Instagram post after the judgment.
In the message, he explains, “I desire to let you know that I have been requested to quit by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ and I have respected and agreed to that request.”
2021
Heard files a $100 million countersuit against Depp.
2022
On April 11, Heard and Depp will appear in court in Fairfax County, Virginia, to begin their weeks-long defamation trial.
Heard’s defense attorney, J. Benjamin Rottenborn, argues in his opening statement that the actor was within her rights to write the op-ed she did for the Post.
A representative for Heard said in July that the organization “believes the court committed errors that prohibited a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment” and that the appeal will proceed.
They continued, “We are consequently appealing the verdict.” We know today’s filing will set Twitter on fire, but we must take these measures to protect everyone’s rights and do what’s right.
Depp’s rep issued a statement in response to the news: “After hearing all of the evidence provided during the six-week trial, the jury came to a unanimous decision that the defendant had committed many acts of defamation against Mr. Depp. Our faith in this verdict has not wavered.”
