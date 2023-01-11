Amelia Murder Suspect With A $5 Million Bond Claims To Have Shot The Owner Of A Tattoo Parlor 17 Times: A murder defendant in Ohio who allegedly confessed to shooting the owner of a tattoo parlor next to a busy junction had his bond set at $5 million.
According to Michael Guilfoyle Jr., he shot tattoo shop owner Brian Wilson, 42, 17 times because “he owed him money and it was someone he thought was his friend,” according to an affidavit filed in Clermont County Municipal Court by the investigators.
A prosecutor asked for the highest bond of his career during Guilfoyle’s court appearance on Monday morning, claiming that the crime was extremely violent and audible on the 911 call. Seven shots can be heard after the victim begs for his life, followed by eight more rounds.
The 33-year-old Guilfoyle allegedly told police he shot the victim because he “disrespected him as a man,” according to the prosecution.
According to WXIX, Guilfoyle is accused of both aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.
Around 11:30 on Sunday morning, a shooting took place inside Wilson’s Stay Gold Tattoo parlor in Amelia, Ohio.
According to the sheriff’s press release, the Clermont County Communication Center got a 911 open line call from the vicinity. Although dispatchers were unable to speak with the caller directly, they were able to overhear a verbal argument about money that was followed by gunfire.
Just a few minutes after being summoned, first responders discovered Wilson unconscious in the street. At the scene, he was identified as deceased.
Within minutes, the area was overrun by deputies, detectives, and other law enforcement from the sheriff’s office and neighboring agencies.
Pierce Township sent its first policeman to the scene. According to the court affidavit, he heard two gunshots, a pause, and then two more bullets. The victim was lying in the road when the police noticed Guilfoyle, who was carrying a firearm. According to the court file, he told the alleged shooter to kneel down.
As soon as more officers arrived, they arrested Guilfoyle.
According to the sheriff’s office, Guilfoyle was “cooperative” and “open” during the detectives’ questioning. He apparently claimed to them that he shot Wilson after arguing with him about money.
The Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office will evaluate the investigation so that it can be presented to the grand jury for consideration of additional charges. The investigation is still underway.
