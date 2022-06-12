American Eagle Credit Card Login, And Payment

This clothing retailer, founded in 1977, has over 1,000 locations worldwide, including more than 100 in the United States. AEO Connected store credit card or AEO Connected Visa credit card supplied by Synchrony Bank are wonderful options for customers who like the stylish clothing and accessories AEO has to offer and want to save money on their purchases by joining up. Benefits include a 20 percent first-purchase discount, 4x rewards points on jeans, free delivery, and member-only exclusives with both cards, but there are some important differences.

It is necessary to make a payment to keep your credit card account in good standing after you’ve used it. You can pay online, via mail, or by phone with Synchrony. Everything you need to know is outlined here.

American Eagle Credit Card

To show their appreciation for their patronage, American Eagle Outfitters offers credit cards to their loyal consumers. Frequent shoppers can take advantage of a variety of benefits when making purchases with their cards, including a 20 percent discount on their initial purchase and free delivery when returning items purchased online.

There are two types of American Eagle Outfitters credit cards: the “AEO Connected” card, which may be used in any of the company’s retail locations, and the “AEO Connected Visa” card, which can be used to make any online payment.

Access to an Internet platform that enables your usage of online payments, the payment of your monthly credit in full, and the automated payment of the rewards defined by the company for its customers is provided by these cards.

American Eagle credit card login

American Eagle Outfitters’ credit cards are handled by Synchrony Bank. In other words, the full online procedure is carried out from the website of the financial institution in a section created for the company.

To access the platform, you must first create a login account. Using the cardholder’s personal information, this account is established on the fly. Create an account and then log in by following these instructions.

Become a member

The credit card’s online benefits can be accessed by signing up for an access account. The following are some of the most significant advantages:

First-time customers get a 20% discount.

Every day, earn twice as many points.

Always free shipping and returns

To open an online account with Synchrony Bank, you must visit their official website. The main menu will be visible as soon as you enter. Sign in by clicking on the “Sign In” icon at the top right of the page.

When you click it, a pop-up window will appear with two alternatives. Click on “For all other retail credit cards, click here” instead of these choices.

This will open a new window with all of Synchrony Bank’s credit cards, like the GAP, OLD Navi, and the Banana Republic cards. Find and click on the AEO logo.

If you don’t already have an account, click “Register” at the bottom of the box to create one. A new window will appear with a brief form for logging in.

AEO Sign In

Fill in the blanks in the platform’s instructions until you’ve finished creating an account. First and last name, zone code, card number, email address, date of birth, and Social Security Number are among the information needed by the site (SSN).

Complete the process by using the “Continue” button. Once you’ve completed these steps, an email with your username, password, and security questions will be sent to you.

You’ll be able to access all of your online transactions once you’ve created an account. It’s incredibly simple to get started on the internet; just follow these simple instructions:

As we did before, go to the Synchrony Bank website and click “Sign In.”

Go through all of the alternatives and look for the American Eagle Outfitters logo.

On the AEO page, click “Sign In” again.

On the Synchrony Bank website, enter your username and password.

You’ll be able to access the online process after completing these steps. Online purchases and account management will be available to you.

How To Make an American Eagle Credit Card Payment Online

It’s easy to make a payment online. In this manner:

The American Eagle sign-in page can be found here.

Users who have never used American Eagle before must first create an account. To apply, you will need to provide

your mother’s maiden name, your date of birth, the last four digits of your Social Security number, and your email address.

The username and password you provided when signing up will be used to log in to your account.

Make sure you have your bank account number and the bank’s routing number on hand before you begin your transaction.

To make a payment, click “Pay Online” and follow the onscreen instructions.

Pay As a Guest

On the account login page, select “Pay as a Guest” to proceed with the transaction.

Just put in your card number, the last four digits of your SSN, and the billing zip code to get started.

When prompted to finish your payment, do as instructed.

How To Make an American Eagle Credit Card Payment by Mail

Sending in a check is also a possibility. Your choice of where to send it is determined by whether or not you have a Real Rewards shop card or a Visa card. In this manner:

A check or money order must be written for the minimum amount owed.

The payment coupon from your statement should be attached to the check or money order, and the account number should be written on the check or money order itself. If you don’t include this information, your payment may be delayed for up to five days.

Mail your payment to the address for your card type:

AE or Aerie Real Rewards Store Card

P.O. Box 530942

Atlanta, GA 30353-0942

AE or Aerie Real Rewards Visa

P.O. Box 960013

Orlando, FL 32896-0013

How To Make an American Eagle Credit Card Payment by Phone

The automated mechanism allows you to pay your American Eagle credit card for free. In this manner:

Make a phone call to the credit card company’s assigned phone number.

800-843-0875 for AEO Connected credit card

866-913-6765: AEO Connected Visa credit card

To make use of the automated system, simply press “2.”

Your account number is required.

To make a payment, select or say “Make a payment” when the system asks.

When prompted to finish your payment, do as instructed.

You can pay your account online for free, but if you want to pay it by phone, you’ll be hit with a service charge.

