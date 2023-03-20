American Eagle Credit Card Login: How to Apply for a American Eagle Credit Card?

AEO has been selling clothes since 1977. It has more than 1,000 stores around the world, including more than 100 in the United States.
AEO Connected Store Credit Card or AEO Connected Visa credit cards from Synchrony Bank are good choices for people who like the trendy clothes and accessories that AEO sells and want to save money on purchases by signing up.
For both cards, there are benefits like a 20% discount on the first purchase, 4x reward credits on denim, free delivery, and special perks for members. But there are some important differences.
You have to buy something to make sure your credit card is still in good standing after you use it. With Synchrony, you can pay online, through the mail, or over the phone. This will tell you everything you need to know. Let’s have a look at American Eagle Credit Card Login.
How to Apply for a Credit Card from American Eagle?
If you haven’t already, follow these steps to get an American Eagle Credit Card.
- Go to the A.E. Apply page first.
- Then, choose your Card and click Continue.
- Enter the last four digits of your SSN or ITIN on the next page.
- Click “Continue” to move forward.
American Eagle Credit Card Login
Follow the platform’s instructions to enter the information until you’ve made an account. The website needs your first and last name, zoning code card number, email address, birthday, and date of birth, as well as your Social Security number (SSN).
Click “Continue” to move on to the next step. Once you’ve finished the steps, you’ll get an email with your username, password, and security questions.
After you set up an account, you’ll be able to access all of your online transactions. Starting to use the Internet is easy. Just do these things:
Step 1: Go to Synchrony Bank’s website and click “Sign in,” just like we did before.
Step 2: Look at all of your choices and search for the American Eagle Outfitters logo.
Step 3: Click “Sign In” on the AEO page.
Step 4: Go to the website for Synchrony Bank and enter your username and password.
After you do these things, you’ll be able to use the online system. You will be able to manage your account and buy things online.
