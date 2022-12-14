American Lawmakers Introduce A Bipartisan Bill To Ban China’s Tiktok

In response to American concerns that the popular social media app TikTok might be used to snoop on citizens and restrict material, Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday unveiled bipartisan legislation to outlaw it. This increased pressure on ByteDance Ltd, the app’s owner.
A companion bill in the U.S. House of Representatives was sponsored by Republican congressman Mike Gallagher and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi, according to a news release from Rubio’s office.
The legislation would ban all transactions from social media companies based in or influence by China and Russia.
A TikTok spokesperson said in a statement that it was “troubling that some members of Congress have decided to push for a politically-motivated ban that will do nothing to advance the national security of the United States,” adding that the company would continue to update lawmakers on the plans that are “well underway” to “further secure our platform in the United States.”
The bill was introduced as TikTok has been under increased scrutiny in Washington in recent weeks following the Trump administration’s failed attempt to outlaw the video-sharing app.
Marco Rubio pushes TikTok ban in Congress #DramaAlert
This comes after laws in Texas to ban TikTok for gov employees.
Personal Opinion: if TikTok gets banned in the US , YouTube community will come back in full force. pic.twitter.com/tVYsNhvMc3
— KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) December 14, 2022
TikTok’s U.S. operations create national security issues, according to FBI Director Chris Wray, who raised the issue at a hearing last month. He noted the possibility that the Chinese government may use it to influence users or take control of their devices.
Due to worries about national security, Alabama and Utah joined other US states on Monday in banning the use of TikTok on equipment and computer networks used by state governments.
Donald Trump, who was president at the time, tried to stop new users from downloading TikTok in 2020 and to outlaw other transactions that would have virtually stopped the usage of the applications in the United States, but he was unable in doing so after losing several legal challenges.
Due to concerns that U.S. user data would be transferred to China’s communist government, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), a significant national security body of the U.S. government, ordered ByteDance to divest from TikTok in 2020.
In order to secure the data of TikTok’s more than 100 million users, CFIUS and TikTok have been in negotiations for months.
