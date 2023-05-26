American Woman Injured in Turks and Caicos Shark Att@ck

An American tourist in Turks and Caicos was seriously injured when she was att@cked by a shark while she was snorkeling. The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force announced on Wednesday night that the 22-year-old woman was from Connecticut in a press release that was widely shared online.

She and a companion were snorkeling off the coast of Providenciales, the third-largest island in the country, according to new police reports. How they got away from the shark and back to shore is a mystery.  Around 3:07 p.m. local time, a resort worker reportedly called authorities to request an ambulance.

The employee indicated that the female victim had her leg bitten off by a shark,” police said. The woman was taken to the Cheshire Hall Medical Centre, located in Providenciales, where she is listed as being in “serious condition,” according to the authorities.

The International Shark Att@ck File at the University of Florida reports that only 57 people were bitten by sharks in the world last year without being provoked. Five of those were tragic accidents. Most shark attacks, according to experts, are the result of the shark mistaking the victim for a seal or other prey.

Experts on animals say the best way to be safe in the water is to stick near to shore and swim with a friend; to avoid swimming on a sandbar or dropoff; to avoid wearing dazzling jewelry or high-contrast clothing, which can tempt sharks; and to avoid swimming with open wounds or injuries.

Also, swimmers should stay away from any areas where fishing is taking place, as this might attract sharks, and avoid swimming in cloudy or muddy water, as this can make an approaching shark more difficult to spot. Calmly and carefully make your way back to shore if you spot a shark.

