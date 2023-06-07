An 18-year-old Man in Florida Stabs His Ex-girlfriend 15 Times and Then Cuts His Own Throat

He allegedly attacked and stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her mother in broad daylight in Florida, then slashed his own throat, according to deputies. The event took place at Mr. Chubby’s Wings in Ponte Vedra on a Saturday afternoon.
Spencer Ross Pearson was named as the suspect by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. According to ABC’s First Coast News Pearson stabbed his ex-girlfriend, then 17 years old, 15 times before killing her, her mother, and a bystander who intervened.
As reported by First Coast News After Pearson had stabbed himself multiple times, he cut his own throat. All of them had to be taken by ambulance to the emergency room. According to reports, the 17-year-old girl is currently paralyzed.
Deputies said an 18-year-old Florida man attacked and stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her mother in broad daylight before slitting his own throat. https://t.co/543uVnO5Wf
The sheriff’s office has stated that Pearson will be charged with two counts of attempted first-degree premeditated murder and two counts of aggravated violence should he live.
