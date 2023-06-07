An 18-year-old Man in Florida Stabs His Ex-girlfriend 15 Times and Then Cuts His Own Throat

Daily news / By /

He allegedly attacked and stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her mother in broad daylight in Florida, then slashed his own throat, according to deputies. The event took place at Mr. Chubby’s Wings in Ponte Vedra on a Saturday afternoon.

Spencer Ross Pearson was named as the suspect by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. According to ABC’s First Coast News Pearson stabbed his ex-girlfriend, then 17 years old, 15 times before killing her, her mother, and a bystander who intervened.

As reported by First Coast News After Pearson had stabbed himself multiple times, he cut his own throat. All of them had to be taken by ambulance to the emergency room. According to reports, the 17-year-old girl is currently paralyzed.

The below tweet verifies the news:

The sheriff’s office has stated that Pearson will be charged with two counts of attempted first-degree premeditated murder and two counts of aggravated violence should he live.

The California Examiner is the only publication you need to read to stay current on everything that’s happening in the Golden State.

Click the following link to get the most recent breaking news and insightful analysis regarding California:

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top